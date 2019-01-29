MSI Introduces Prestige 14 Rose Pink Edition Laptop

MSI introduces the Prestige 14 Rose Pink Edition laptop powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics. Designed for content creation, the powerful 6-core Comet Lake processor will help you push creativity to greater heights. The Rose Pink colour brings a new level of sophistication. The Prestige 14 features contemporary styling with its diamond-cut edges and sandblasted texture. The MSI Prestige 14 comes with NVIDIA Studio Drivers to supercharge your creativity. It comes with 16GB memory and up to a 512GB NVMe SSD.
Designed for creative work such as photo and video editing, the MSI Prestige 14 can be configured with up to a 4K True Pixel Display with 100% AdobeRGB coverage, factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 out of the box accuracy and verified by CalMan. It features ultra-thin bezels offering close to 90% screen ratio. Its lay-flat hinge allows you to flip up to 180°. It offers productivity of up to 10 hours with its 3-cell (50Whr) battery. The Prestige 14s powerful components are all packed in a thin ultra-lightweight aluminium chassis, certified with MIL-STD-810G military standard for durability, weighing only 2.84 lbs.
FeaturesWindows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro
Up to latest 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U 4.70GHz processor (6-core, 12-threads)
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with Max-Q Design (10SC) / NVIDIA GeForce MX250 (Option)
Ultra-light 2.84lbs, Ultra-slim 0.63in
14 4K UHD (3840x2160),100% AdobeRGB color gamut, IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display (Option)
14 Full HD (1920x1080), close to 100% sRGB, IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display (Option)
Productivity up to 10 hours battery life
The MSI Prestige 14 Rose Pink Edition laptop is available in limited quantities with a bundled Prestige mouse, lucky keychain, and notebook pouch.
The MSI Laptop Prestige 14 Rose Pink Edition (Model A10SC-091) with bundled limited edition accessories is now available in North America via Amazon and Newegg for US$1,399.99.