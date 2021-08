MSI Introduces PRO DP20Z Mini-PCs Powered By AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series APUs

MSI PRO DP20Z Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G /

Chipset: AMD X300

Storage: 2x M.2 SSD combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3x4) / 2x 2.5 HDD/SSD

Memory: 2x DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMMs, Up to 64 GB

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon graphics

Sound: Realtek ALC233

LAN: Realtek RTL8111H

Wireless: Intel Wireless AX200 / Intel Wireless AC 3168

Bluetooth: 5.2 (with AX200) / 4.2 (with AC 3168)

USB 3.2 Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C / 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A

USB 2.0 Ports: 3x USB 2.0 Type A

Video Ports: 1x DP out (1.4) / 1x HDMI(2.0) / 1x VGA out

Audio Port: 1x Mic-in, 1x Mic-in/Headphone-out

AC Adapter: 120W

VESA Mount: Support 75 x 75 mm

Volume: 2.6L

Dimensions (WxHxD): 160.55 x 65 x 193.3 mm

The MSI PRO DP20Z 5M packs everything you need for business and productivity in a compact 2.6L mini-PC. Inspired by the natural bamboo and its perseverance, transformation & refinement, the design of PRO DP20Z represents durability, reliability, and stability. Its barebone and full system solution makes it more flexible for different users and enterprises.The full system solution featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series processors with AMD Radeon graphics, featuring up to Ryzen 7 5700G and 64GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory. Such configuration delivers better and faster computing performance for productivity, entertainment, and even gaming. It can support up to three displays and 4K resolution at 60Hz offering flexibility of application, meeting the needs of various scenarios.The MSI PRO DP20Z Series mini-PCs come with USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C and Type-A ports with speeds up to 20Gbps for fast data transfer speeds to promote smooth workflow. To support your business, the PRO DP20Z features FW TPM so that you can enjoy a safer environment for your business information and not worry about information security problems.Learn more about the MSI PRO DP20Z Series mini-PCs at MSI.com