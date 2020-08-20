MSI Introduces PRO DP20Z Mini-PCs Powered By AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series APUs

MSI introduces the PRO DP20Z Series, a compact 2.6-liter mini-PC powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000-G Series processors with AMD Radeon graphics for business and productivity. Offered in barebones and as full systems, the MSI PRO DP20Z provides efficient performance for modern businesses today.
More Power, More Flexibility in a Compact Form
The MSI PRO DP20Z 5M packs everything you need for business and productivity in a compact 2.6L mini-PC. Inspired by the natural bamboo and its perseverance, transformation & refinement, the design of PRO DP20Z represents durability, reliability, and stability. Its barebone and full system solution makes it more flexible for different users and enterprises.
The full system solution featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series processors with AMD Radeon graphics, featuring up to Ryzen 7 5700G and 64GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory. Such configuration delivers better and faster computing performance for productivity, entertainment, and even gaming. It can support up to three displays and 4K resolution at 60Hz offering flexibility of application, meeting the needs of various scenarios.
Be Productive and Organized
The MSI PRO DP20Z Series mini-PCs come with USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C and Type-A ports with speeds up to 20Gbps for fast data transfer speeds to promote smooth workflow. To support your business, the PRO DP20Z features FW TPM so that you can enjoy a safer environment for your business information and not worry about information security problems.
MSI PRO DP20Z Specifications
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G / AMD Ryzen 5 5600G / AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
Chipset: AMD X300
Storage: 2x M.2 SSD combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3x4) / 2x 2.5 HDD/SSD
Memory: 2x DDR4 3200MHz SO-DIMMs, Up to 64 GB
Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon graphics
Sound: Realtek ALC233
LAN: Realtek RTL8111H
Wireless: Intel Wireless AX200 / Intel Wireless AC 3168
Bluetooth: 5.2 (with AX200) / 4.2 (with AC 3168)
USB 3.2 Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C / 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A
USB 2.0 Ports: 3x USB 2.0 Type A
Video Ports: 1x DP out (1.4) / 1x HDMI(2.0) / 1x VGA out
Audio Port: 1x Mic-in, 1x Mic-in/Headphone-out
AC Adapter: 120W
VESA Mount: Support 75 x 75 mm
Volume: 2.6L
Dimensions (WxHxD): 160.55 x 65 x 193.3 mm
Net Weight/Gross Weight: 1.52kg / 2.34kg
Learn more about the MSI PRO DP20Z Series mini-PCs at MSI.com.