MSI Introduces Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING and MECH Series Graphics Cards

MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING Series

MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT MECH Series

The MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING series sports a dual-fan cooler featuring MSI’s TORX fan and MSI’s exclusive Innovative Power Allocation Technology, ensuring that the card draws power from the power supply rather than the PCIe slot. This technology results in cleaner power signal and preserves the motherboard. The GAMING models come with a sturdy and stylish backplate. The MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING models also feature RGB lighting powered by MSI Mystic Light which users can control and customize using the MSI Dragon Center software.The MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT MECH series is the upgraded version of the popular VENTUS design. MECH features a steely grey colour in the front of the shroud to signify the solid characteristics of the giant battle suits. Using the premium TORX FAN 3.0 helps to ensure excellent thermal performance while reducing noise as well. MECH is an excellent all-round choice for gamers expecting a solid experience.The new MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING/MECH series graphics cards are expected to be available starting 12th December 2019 starting at £197.99/$199.99 for the 8GB models.