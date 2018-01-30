MSI Introduces Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING and MECH Series Graphics Cards

MSI introduces the Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING Series and MECH Series graphics cards with four models per series. The GAMING and MECH Series sports a similar compact PCB design with the ASRock Challenger and SAPPHIRE NITRO+ models. The Radeon RX 5500 XT is built on the 7nm process featuring AMDs RDNA architecture offering higher performance-per-watt compared to the previous generation architecture. MSI will be offering the Radeon RX 5500 XT in the GAMING and MECH series.
MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING Series
The MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING series sports a dual-fan cooler featuring MSIs TORX fan and MSIs exclusive Innovative Power Allocation Technology, ensuring that the card draws power from the power supply rather than the PCIe slot. This technology results in cleaner power signal and preserves the motherboard. The GAMING models come with a sturdy and stylish backplate. The MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING models also feature RGB lighting powered by MSI Mystic Light which users can control and customize using the MSI Dragon Center software.
Models and Specifications
MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT MECH Series
The MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT MECH series is the upgraded version of the popular VENTUS design. MECH features a steely grey colour in the front of the shroud to signify the solid characteristics of the giant battle suits. Using the premium TORX FAN 3.0 helps to ensure excellent thermal performance while reducing noise as well. MECH is an excellent all-round choice for gamers expecting a solid experience.
Models and Specifications
Pricing and Availability
The new MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING/MECH series graphics cards are expected to be available starting 12th December 2019 starting at £197.99/$199.99 for the 8GB models.