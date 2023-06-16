MSI Introduces VIGOR GK41 Series Mechanical Keyboards

MSI proudly introduces the VIGOR GK41 series, a revolutionary duo of gaming keyboards designed to elevate your gaming experience. The VIGOR GK41 and its advanced counterpart, the VIGOR GK41 DUSK, are crafted with precision and a next-level to cater to the diverse needs of gamers.
VIGOR GK41: Armed for Game On
The MSI VIGOR GK41, the first product in the series, stands out with its Kailh Linear Red switches, offering outstanding responsiveness for gamers seeking the perfect keystroke. Boasting 6 fixed colour LEDs in 10 different lighting zones, the GK41 creates a visually immersive gaming environment. Supporting MSI Center software enables gamers to customize macro key settings and lighting effects. It also offers the flexibility to configure combination keys for adjustable lighting effects and seamless control over media settings. The adjustable stand with three angles (0°, 3°, or 7°) ensures ergonomic comfort. It is complemented by 100% anti-ghosting keys, making the VIGOR GK41 the go-to choice for gamers who demand outstanding performance at an affordable price.
Features
Featuring Kailh Red Mechanical Switches
6 Fixed Color LEDs in 10 Different Lighting Zones
6+N Key Rollover & Anti-ghosting
Hotkeys for Rapid Control
3 Adjustable Keyboard Angles (0°, 3°, or 7°)
VIGOR GK41 DUSK: Elevate Your Aesthetics
The VIGOR GK41 DUSK, the advanced sibling of the VIGOR GK41, takes gaming aesthetics to new heights. Featuring the same Kailh Linear Red switches, it introduces per-key RGB lighting and stylish side RGB light bars, transforming your gaming station into a captivating visual spectacle. The VIGOR GK41 DUSK's unique design includes special black, grey, and red keycaps, accompanied by an extra set for personalized configuration. With the same powerful MSI Center software support, gamers can enjoy lighting effects and macro settings customization, the flexibility of a three-stage adjustable stand (0°, 3°, or 7°) is also available to ensure ergonomic comfort. The 100% anti-ghosting keys provide precision gaming, making the VIGOR GK41 DUSK the ultimate choice for gamers who demand style and substance.
Features
Featuring Kailh Red Mechanical Switches
Classic Mix of Multi-color Keycaps
Includes Additional Keycaps Set for Customization
Per-key RGB with Additional Lightbars
3 Adjustable Keyboard Angles (0°, 3°, or 7°)
Pricing and Availability
MSI did not reveal information regarding pricing and availability. However, the MSI VIGOR GK41 (UK Layout) has been listed on the MSI Amazon UK Store for £49.99. For more information about the two keyboards, please visit the links below.
MSI VIGOR GK41
MSI VIGOR GK41 DUSK