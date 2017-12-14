MSI Launch the New MAG CH130 Series Gaming Chair

MSI MAG CH130 REPELTEK FABRIC

MSI MAG CH130 FABRIC

The MSI MAG CH130 REPELTEK FABRIC is water-resistant. If you ever accidentally spill liquid onto it, the liquid will be condensed on the surface of the fabric, making it easy to clean. The REPELTEK fabric is also much more scratch-resistant than other general fabrics, allowing you to enjoy quality time with your kids and pets. Simultaneously, it gets a longer life expectancy thanks to its abrasion-resistant surface.The MAG CH130 FABRIC features a soft light gray breathable fabric that is comfortable, ergonomic, and fashionable. Whether youre in-game or work, they are both some of the best available options out there.These two gaming chairs are the latest addition to the MSI MAG CH130 Series gaming chairs. The MAG CH130 series took inspiration from race car seats, with emphasis on support and comfortability. The 52cm widened and 57cm deepened seat and ergonomic outline can help you loosen up your body. The high-density foam (45~48 kg/m³) not only feels great to the touch but also won't deform easily. The robust steel frame with a five-star steel base (with a weight capacity of 150kg) provides highly durable support for hours of use without deforming. Of course, the MAG CH130 Series is reclinable and allows users to relax and recline the backrest for up to 150 degrees with an additional maximum of 15 degrees tilt. It is your best buddy whether you are in-game or at rest.For more details, please check the product pages below: