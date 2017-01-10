MSI Launches Comet Upgrade For Z490 Promotion

MSI launches the Comet Upgrade for Z490 Promotion where builders looking into upgrading with the new 10th generation Intel Core processors and an MSI Z490 motherboard can receive up to a $50 Steam code. For this promotion, MSI will not only accept MSIs old generation motherboards for the trade-in but also third-party brands motherboards. Eligible motherboard models include Z170, Z270, Z370, and Z390 motherboards. Purchase any of the eligible MSI Z490 motherboard models from May 6 to June 15 and visit the promotion page between May 20 to June 15 to complete the redemption process.
Eligible MSI Z490 Models MEG Z490 GODLIKE
- MEG Z490 ACE
- MEG Z490 UNIFY
- MEG Z490I UNIFY
- MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WIFI
- MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI
- MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS
- MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK
Eligible Used Motherboards
How To Redeem1- Register your product at the MSI Register Center website.
2- Upload images
2.1- Product S/N image
2.2- Valid invoice
2.3- New eligible motherboard together with the old motherboard
3- Get the Steam wallet gift card.
See full instructions here
Eligible RegionsAlbania, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Federation, Guatemala, Iraq, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Macedonia, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Oman, Pakistan, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Republic of Kosovo, República Dominicana, Russian, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, United Arabic Emirates, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Yemen
Check the list of eligible used motherboards and learn more about the promotion at MSI.com.
Learn more about the MSI Z490 and B460 motherboards at MSI.com.