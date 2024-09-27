MSI Launches DATAMAG 40Gbps Magnetic Portable SSD

MSI today announces the launch of the DATAMAG 40Gbps, a magnetic portable SSD that combines cutting-edge speed with everyday convenience. Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, the DATAMAG leverages the USB4 40Gbps interface to deliver transfer rates of up to 4000 MB/s read and 3600 MB/s write, making it one of the fastest portable SSDs in its class. Complementing the hardware, the dedicated DATAMAG App provides users with an intuitive way to check remaining capacity, back up and restore photos and videos, and keep important data safe and accessible at all times.
Magnetic Portable SSD
Built for creators and professionals on the move, the DATAMAG 40Gbps features a unique magnetic attachment system. Using the included metal rings, the drive can snap securely to laptops, tablets, or phones, ensuring stable connections and easy access. A hanging ring adds further convenience, keeping the SSD within reach wherever work takes you.
Designed for Modern Workflows
Whether youre shooting high-resolution video, editing on the go, or handling data-intensive projects, the DATAMAG 40Gbps offers the perfect balance of performance, portability, and convenience. Its magnetic design keeps it secure, while USB4 40Gbps speeds ensure that large files move in seconds. From quickly backing up 4K footage after an outdoor shoot to managing massive project files in a café, DATAMAG keeps your workflow smooth and uninterrupted wherever you are.
MSI DATAMAG 40Gbps Key Features
Magnetic Attachment System: Includes metal rings for secure attachment and a hanging ring for quick access during travel.
USB4 40Gbps Performance: Delivers up to 4000 MB/s read and 3600 MB/s write, ideal for transferring massive files, editing high-resolution content, or backing up large projects.
Supports ProRes Recording: Compatible with iPhone Pro models that support ProRes video recording, providing a reliable way to capture and store high-quality footage directly to the drive. The 4TB model can hold up to 143 minutes of 4K/120 fps video.
Elegant and Durable Design: Weighing just 85g, the aluminium-alloy enclosure combines sleek aesthetics with durability and efficient heat dissipation.
Wide Device Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Windows, macOS, iPhones (including iPhone 16/15 Pro Max), Android devices, cameras, and gaming consoles. Long and short USB-C cables and a USB-C to A adapter are included for maximum flexibility.
Dedicated DATAMAG App: The companion app provides a fast and intuitive way to manage SSD capacity and to back up or restore photos and videos with ease.
Reliable Storage Options: Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, each backed by MSIs 5-year warranty.
Availability
The MSI DATAMAG 40Gbps will be available soon for purchase in most global regions and through authorised retailers.