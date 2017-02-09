MSI Launches Essential Upgrade To Z490 Powerhouse Promotion

MSI launches the Essential Upgrade To Z490 Powerhouse promotion offering builders upgrading to the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors with MSI Z490 motherboards a chance to win awesome prizes. Prizes include 10 $100 Steam Wallet codes, a set of MSI Gaming Gear, and an MSI Optix MPG341CQR gaming monitor. Furthermore, MSI offers 50 points by signing up for the MSI Reward program and double points for registering the purchased MSI Z490 motherboard at the MSI member centre.
How It WorksStep 1: Login or Create your MSI Reward account here.
Step 2: Purchase and register your MSI Z490 motherboard.
Step 3: Earn bonus points and an entry to win the sweepstakes prize.
Event PeriodJune 12 to July 10, 2020
Prizes10x $100 Steam Wallet Codes
1x MSI Gaming Gear Set
1x MSI Optix MPG341CQR Gaming Monitor
Eligible ProductsAll MSI Z490 Series motherboards
Eligible RegionsWorldwide excluding Italy
Learn more about the Essential Upgrade To Z490 Powerhouse promo and read the full terms and conditions at MSI.com