MSI Launches FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS Special Edition Compact Mechanical Keyboard

MSI today announced the launch of the FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS Special Edition, a compact mechanical keyboard built for efficiency and portability. The Special Edition will be available in three versions MARS, TOPO BLUE, and TOPO WHITE each combining distinctive design elements with professional-grade features.
Distinctive Design and Durability
Each version features durable PBT keycaps, resistant to wear and shine for long-term clarity and comfort. The MARS edition sports bold, futuristic styling, while TOPO BLUE and TOPO WHITE incorporate layered contour patterns for a clean, modern look. Paired with customizable RGB lighting, each keyboard offers its own visual identity.
Performance and Comfort
The FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS offers a compact layout that saves desk space while maintaining full functionality. Linear mechanical switches deliver smooth, responsive keystrokes, while a multi-layer sound-dampening design with foams and gaskets produces a clean, satisfying typing sound.
Key Features
TKL layout: Compact form factor saves desk space while maintaining full functionality
Tri-mode connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C (USB 2.0) wired
Linear mechanical switches: Smooth, responsive for both gaming and typing
Hot-swappable switches: Compatible with 5-pin switches, no soldering required
Sound-dampening design: Multi-layer foams and gaskets reduce noise and improve acoustics
1.06-inch display: Shows battery status, lighting profiles, and brightness at a glance
Dedicated hotkeys: Quick access to lighting, media, and widget controls
The MSI FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS Special Edition merges personalized design with advanced functionality, delivering an exceptional balance of performance and style for gamers, creators, and professionals alike.
Availability
The FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS Special Edition (MARS, TOPO BLUE, TOPO WHITE) will be available starting September 2025. To learn more, visit the product page links below.
MSI FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS MARS
MSI FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS TOPO BLUE
MSI FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS TOPO WHITE