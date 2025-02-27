MSI Launches FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS Special Edition Compact Mechanical Keyboard

Each version features durable PBT keycaps, resistant to wear and shine for long-term clarity and comfort. The MARS edition sports bold, futuristic styling, while TOPO BLUE and TOPO WHITE incorporate layered contour patterns for a clean, modern look. Paired with customizable RGB lighting, each keyboard offers its own visual identity.The FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS offers a compact layout that saves desk space while maintaining full functionality. Linear mechanical switches deliver smooth, responsive keystrokes, while a multi-layer sound-dampening design with foams and gaskets produces a clean, satisfying typing sound. TKL layout: Compact form factor saves desk space while maintaining full functionality Tri-mode connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C (USB 2.0) wired Linear mechanical switches: Smooth, responsive for both gaming and typing Hot-swappable switches: Compatible with 5-pin switches, no soldering required Sound-dampening design: Multi-layer foams and gaskets reduce noise and improve acoustics 1.06-inch display: Shows battery status, lighting profiles, and brightness at a glance Dedicated hotkeys: Quick access to lighting, media, and widget controlsThe MSI FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS Special Edition merges personalized design with advanced functionality, delivering an exceptional balance of performance and style for gamers, creators, and professionals alike.The FORGE GK600 TKL WIRELESS Special Edition (MARS, TOPO BLUE, TOPO WHITE) will be available starting September 2025. To learn more, visit the product page links below.