MSI Launches MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 Secondary Display for PC Cases and Desktops

 Available in black and white colours 12.3-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 × 720 resolution Functions as a hardware monitor or secondary display Supports landscape and portrait orientations Three installation methods for flexible integration MSI Center software customisation and monitoring support Single-cable USB connectivity for power and displayThe MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 features a 12.3-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1920 × 720 resolution, delivering vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. It supports both landscape and portrait orientations, making it ideal for hardware monitoring, widgets, and productivity applications.The MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 offers three installation methods, allowing it to be mounted to a 360 mm radiator bracket, attached to a 120 mm fan using the included L-shaped bracket, or used as a standalone desktop display. It is also compatible with selected MSI PANO, VELOX 300, and MAESTRO series cases.MSI Center allows users to customise the display with real-time hardware monitoring, clock themes, photo slideshows, videos, and other personalised content. It also includes reminder functions to encourage regular breaks during extended gaming or work sessions.In addition to hardware monitoring, the MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 can function as a secondary Windows display for chat applications, streaming tools, reference material, and other supporting content.The MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 uses a single USB connection for both power and display, simplifying installation. Both USB Type-C to Type-A and USB Type-C to motherboard pin-header cables are included for external and internal setups.MSI has not announced pricing or regional availability for the MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 at the time of writing. To learn more, visit the product page link below.