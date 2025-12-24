MSI Launches MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 Secondary Display for PC Cases and Desktops

MSI has introduced the MAG VIEW XPANDER 12, a versatile 12.3-inch IPS display designed to bring real-time hardware monitoring, personalised content, and secondary display functionality to desktop gaming PCs. Aimed at enthusiasts looking to enhance both aesthetics and functionality, the MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 can be mounted inside compatible PC cases, attached to a radiator or fan bracket, or used as a standalone desktop display.
Competing with products such as the CORSAIR XENEON EDGE, MSI's latest accessory offers a more integrated approach for users invested in the MSI ecosystem. Through MSI Center software, the display can be customised to show hardware statistics, clocks, photo slideshows, reminders, and more, while also functioning as a secondary Windows display for multitasking.
Key Features:
Available in black and white colours
12.3-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 × 720 resolution
Functions as a hardware monitor or secondary display
Supports landscape and portrait orientations
Three installation methods for flexible integration
MSI Center software customisation and monitoring support
Single-cable USB connectivity for power and display
12.3-Inch IPS Display
The MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 features a 12.3-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1920 × 720 resolution, delivering vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. It supports both landscape and portrait orientations, making it ideal for hardware monitoring, widgets, and productivity applications.
Flexible Installation Options
The MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 offers three installation methods, allowing it to be mounted to a 360 mm radiator bracket, attached to a 120 mm fan using the included L-shaped bracket, or used as a standalone desktop display. It is also compatible with selected MSI PANO, VELOX 300, and MAESTRO series cases.
MSI Center Integration
MSI Center allows users to customise the display with real-time hardware monitoring, clock themes, photo slideshows, videos, and other personalised content. It also includes reminder functions to encourage regular breaks during extended gaming or work sessions.
Secondary Display Functionality
In addition to hardware monitoring, the MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 can function as a secondary Windows display for chat applications, streaming tools, reference material, and other supporting content.
Single-Cable Connectivity
The MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 uses a single USB connection for both power and display, simplifying installation. Both USB Type-C to Type-A and USB Type-C to motherboard pin-header cables are included for external and internal setups.
MSI has not announced pricing or regional availability for the MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 at the time of writing. To learn more, visit the product page link below.
MSI MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 / MAG VIEW XPANDER 12 WHITE