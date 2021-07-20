MSI Launches MSIology: New Premium HX Series Laptops with Latest 12th Gen Intel HX Series CPU

MSI announces the latest HX series laptops with 12th Gen Intel HX series Processor today. The most awaited new series is equipped with the latest 12 gen Intel HX series processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, and MSI-exclusive thermal solutions, which boost performance to the extreme.
A highlight of the MSIology event is the release of the new MSI TITAN GT series gaming laptop. The new MSI Titan GT77 is equipped with Intel Core i9-12900HX and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics all packed in a slim 23mm-thick gaming laptop. The Titan GT77 is equipped with a 17.3 UHD 120Hz IPS-level display and a CHERRY MX gaming keyboard by SteelSeries. To cool this beast, the MSI Titan GT77 features the new and improved Titan Cooling featuring 7 heat pipes, 6 exhausts, and 4 fans.
Aside from the Titan GT77, MSI also presents the new Raider GE HX Series and Vector GP HX Series gaming laptops as well as the new CreatorPro Series workstation laptop.
MSI Titan GT77: Total Dominance
MSI Raider GE HX Series, A Gaming Monster
The MSI Raider GE HX series has been positioned as the icon of supreme performance and eye-catching design. This time, MSI presents a vibrant and luxurious vibe on Raider GE with the alluring Titanium Dark Gray and laser engraving MSI logo on the top cover.
On the performance side, the Raider GE is equipped with the latest HX series, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, and OverBoost technology, it also can maximum perform 250W in full power.
Moreover, Raider GE67HX becomes the first laptop in the world that brings a revolutionary high refresh rate OLED display, which is 240Hz with less than 0.2 ms response time. It also supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Meanwhile, it is certified with DisplayHDR 600 True Black, which levels up the premium visual experience for gamers.
CreatorPro Series, Powerful Mobile WorkstationMSI rebranded the Workstation series to the new CreatorPro series and presented MSI CreatorPro X17 with the 12th gen i9 HX CPU and NVIDIA RTX A5500 Laptop GPU. The powerful combination is made for the complex design pro or large datasets users to handle the toughest professional applications.
To be the best choice for creators, MSI CreatorPro series is certified by over 90% of ISVs, and to be a reliable laptop, it features MSI True Pixel technology, which inspects and calibrates every single piece of panel to ensure the standard. Moreover, for the first time in the industry, MSI announces that users can see the panel calibration results themselves with a digital certificate verified by Calman.
