MSI Launches New Rapid VA Gaming Monitors with up to 240Hz Refresh Rate

MSI, the worlds leading manufacturer of true gaming hardware, is expanding the hardware possibilities for all gamers.



We're proudly introducing the latest line-up of monitors showcasing cutting-edge Rapid VA technology, delivering an immersive curved experience and lightning-fast response times. The response time can reach 1ms GtG to reduce monitor ghosting in games. These monitors come equipped with the WQHD 1000R rapid VA panel, offering refresh rate options of 240Hz or 170Hz. Gain a competitive edge and make precise decisions in fast-moving games with ease. With the support of gaming intelligence, users can configure screen functions effortlessly through mouse operations, effectively replacing the need for physical buttons on the display. In addition to a night vision feature that empowers gamers to adapt to visually challenging dark scenes, this software offers a Smart Crosshair that dynamically adjusts its color to match the game's background, firmware updates, and KVM functionality with just a few clicks.



Quantum Dot technology

With MSI's innovative Quantum Dot technology, both the MAG 325CQRF-QD and MAG 275CQRF-QD monitors boast extensive gamut coverage and higher peak brightness, delivering unparalleled vividness not only for gaming but also for productivity tasks. Prepare to be captivated by the most lifelike and vibrant colors, enhancing your overall visual experience.



Besides, MSI also released MAG 325CQRXF and MAG 275CQRXF with 240Hz high refresh rate and 1ms response time. The 2 models also passed the VESA DisplayHDR 400 and ClearMR Clear Motion 7000 Certification for stunning image quality. Always improving, MSI will keep challenging itself in the design of gaming monitors, and ensure that you are always one step ahead of your opponents.