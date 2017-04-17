MSI Launches Summit E13 Flip Evo & Summit E16 Flip and MSI Pen

MSI has officially unveiled its latest Best of CES 2021 convertible laptop, Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip, both designed under the law of Golden Ratio, alongside the gadgets of the exclusive MSI Pen, which is also the winner of CES innovation awards, and the USB-C Docking Station Gen 2. The new products are the best solution for business professionals to realize the most flexible, mobile, versatile work style.
MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo: Best of CES 2021
The Summit E13 Flip Evo, awarded as Best of CES 2021, has exemplified the law of Golden Ratio. The 13-inch lightweight and versatile Summit E13 Flip Evo 2-in-1 laptop represents impeccable aesthetic perfection. From the logo and its most prominent placement to the 16:10 display, which is for expanding reading space to enhance working efficiency, they all designed under the rule of the Golden Ratio.
The chassis of the laptop is also an artistic masterpiece tailored by CNC machining process, it features an ergonomic 360-degree hinge for variable working scenarios. The special Ink-Black or Pure-White case with shining streamline edges reflects the users' confidence and the brushed line engraving showcases the extraordinary taste of the business elite.
Even for business laptops, MSI stands firm on providing excellent performance. Verified by the Intel Evo platform, the Summit E13 Flip Evo guarantees exceptional performance. Featuring the latest 11th Gen. Intel® Core i7 processor & Intel Iris Xe graphics, it delivers heavyweight performance yet lightweight portability with up to 10 % performance boost compared to same tier laptops. More incredibly, the Summit E13 Flip Evo offers up to 20-hour battery life for optimal mobility without compromise. Additionally, it is the very first laptop to equip with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology to deliver stunning speed while keeping the network smooth and stable even when sharing the network with numerous users.
MSI treasures the precious time of business elites, thats why the Summit E13 Flip Evo offers multiple productivity boosters like featuring the Thunderbolt 4 which allows you to quick-charge your devices, transfer data at 40 Gbps to achieve ultimate connectivity. PCIe Gen4 SSD efficiently boosts the daily workflow and even has better signal reliability and integrity for improved performance.
More importantly, the confidential information will be carefully protected under enterprise-grade security like hardware-based TPM2.0. Additionally, to cope with the booming trend of video conferences, the Summit E13 Flip Evos webcam exclusively delivers unprecedentedly triple protection with: indicator light, on/off hotkey, and a thoughtful physical switch on the side of the laptop. More considerate functions are the MSI AI Noise Cancellation and the Noise Reduction CAM, which can help acoustically and visually reduce noise to create an uninterrupted professional working environment for constant meetings.
Summit E13 Flip Evo Specs
Processor: Up to 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Display: 13.4" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, IPS-Level, Touchscreen, Support MSI Pen
Memory: LPDDR4x-4267 onboard, up to 32GB, dual channel
Storage: 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
Webcam: IR HD type ([email protected]) with Noise Reduction Cam
Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210+ Bluetooth 5.2
I/O Ports:
2 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (support USB3.2 Gen2 / DP/ PD charging)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1 x Micro SD Card Reader (Hidden)
Security: Trusted Platform Module(TPM) 2.0, Webcam Lock Switch
Sensor: Fingerprint Reader / Ambient Light Sensor / Gyroscope / Accelerometer / Magnetometer
Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White)
Audio: 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo Hi-Res Audio Ready, Nahimic
Battery/Adapter: 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 70Whr / 65W
Dimension: 300.2(W) x 222.25(D) x 14.9(H) mm
Weight: 1.35 Kg
Colours: Pure White / Ink Black
Learn more about the MSI Summer E13 Flip Evo at MSI.com.
MSI Summit E16 Flip: Thinnest 16" 2-in-1 Laptop
The MSI Summit Series also comes with a larger version, the Summit E16 Flip. This is hitherto the thinnest convertible laptop in the 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop market. It boasts an Ink-Black design that would blend into any office, and its streamlined diamond-cut edges provide a much sleeker and more premium look than most business laptops. On top of outfitting with all the excellent features of the Summit E13 Flip Evo, the Summit E16 Flip equips with the latest NVIDIA graphics, enabling it to handle heavy-computing works. Another worth noting of Summit E16 Flip is the MSI exclusive new thermal design, Dynamic Cooler Boost. The system only produces 35dB sound even when the CPU is under full load, while the competitor laptops generate in the average range of 45 to 60dB.
MSI Pen
For professionals who desire maximum productivity, the MSI Pen allows users to express their ideas freely. It is the first award-winning stylus that won the 2021 CES award. The minimalistic and steady craftsmanship with all-metal design displays the perfect proportions just like a fountain pen. Interiorly, the MSI Pen provides 4096-level pressure sensitivity and equips with MPP2.0 technology, which provides a more stable connection. It combines a stylus and presentation remote for any time and anywhere. Standing out from the competition, MSI Pen Control allows users to customize functions of the pen button, and more conveniently, shows battery life on the screen. The thoughtful designs provide a seamless smooth user experience and boost productivity. Now, enjoy the benefits from both traditional and modern ways of note-taking within one device.
MSI USB-C Docking Station Gen2
To face challenging business environments, you need a flexible and mobile work-style. The new MSI USB-C Docking Station Gen2 saves users from the messy workspace and epitomizes all the devices into one dedicated docking box. It can connect up to 3 displays and with 5 extra USB ports for users' to achieve unrivaled work efficiency. It not only meets your needs of 100W power output but also 4K video and data transmission, maintains professionalism, and brings higher productivity, helping users save more time to scale the top peck of their career.
The Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip laptops not just help users save budget if users desire both tablet and laptop. Moreover, the laptops make users life easier by configuring comprehensive functions meeting the demands of the business elite and daily users who determine to succeed.