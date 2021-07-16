MSI MAG CORELIQUID C Series and P Series Supports Upcoming Intel LGA 1700

One key aspect of these two liquid cooler series is the socket support. The MSI MAG CORELIQUID C Series and the MSI MAG CORELIQUID P Series are coming to the market with socket LGA 1700 support. The Intel LGA 1700 is Intel's next-generation CPU socket, which will debut with the company's Alder Lake processors later this year.The MAG CORELIQUID C Series and CORELIQUID P Series liquid coolers' pumps have been integrated into the radiators for sound dampening and noise reduction. Placing the pump into the radiator also increases the pump's life expectancy by moving it away from the heat source. The three-phase motor at the core of the pump generates minimal vibrations for long-lasting operation. Regarding cooling performance, the split pathway throughout the radiator rapidly dissipates heat and effectively pumps the cooled liquid back into the loop.The MAG CORELIQUID C Series and MAG CORELIQUID P Series will be coming to you soon, so stay tuned to our social media outlets and news. For more information, please visit the links below.