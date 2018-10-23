MSI MEG CORELIQUID S Series Liquid Coolers with IPS Display and Asetek Pump Launched

The new MSI MEG CORELIQUID S Series all-in-one liquid coolers are the latest addition to MSIs liquid cooling line-up featuring a 2.4 IPS display on the waterblock which can display custom images, real-time system monitoring, and others. The MSI MEG CORELIQUID S Series is equipped with an Asetek 7th generation pump with a pump embedded fan to keep the pump cool and cool the nearby components in the CPU socket. The CORELIQUID S comes with the MSI MEG SILENT GALE P12 fans. The MEG CORELIQUID S is available in 360mm and 240mm radiator options.
Powered by Asetek
Designed in partnership with Asetek, MSI achieves new heights with the MEG CORELIQUID S Series. This premium liquid cooler puts emphasis on silent and low-noise cooling performance while offering an enriched user experience. Aseteks 7th generation pump has both enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.
Software-Enabled Features
To allow for silent operation, the radiator fans and the water block fan of the MSI MEG CORELIQUID S Series all support Fan 0 RPM Mode. Users can adjust fan curves in the MSI Center software to have the fans cease all movement and provide absolute silence until 80 degrees Celsius on the processor.
MSI MEG SILENT GALE P12 Fans
Included with the MEG CORELIQUID S Series are MEG SILENT GALE Series fans that mount to the radiator. The MEG SILENT GALE P12 also comes with an HDB (hydro-dynamic bearing), which reduces friction noise as well as increases the fans life expectancy. The fan blades are also carefully shaped to maximize airflow performance, optimized at a 32-degree angle to retain 58% of the airflow, and comes with anti-vibration on each corner.
Customizable 2.4 IPS Display
The MSI MEG CORELIQUID S Series comes with a 2.4 IPS display that can be configured to show a variety of hardware information or customizable graphics. With MSI Center, users can choose to have the MEG CORELIQUID S Series display hardware information related to the CPU, GPU, PSU, fans, and even the liquid coolant. If users are feeling playful and adventurous, GIF and MP4 files can be imported for display.
To learn more about the MEG CORELIQUID S Series, please visit the page links below.
MSI MEG CORELIQUID S360 (360mm)
MSI MEG CORELIQUID S240 (240mm)