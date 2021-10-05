MSI Monitors with Windows 11 Auto HDR Support Listed

Windows 11 is now available worldwide. Windows 11 is a major operating system update from Microsoft which the company boasts as the best OS for gaming. Among its gaming-oriented features is the new Auto HDR feature. The Auto HDR feature can intelligently take SDR-only games to HDR level for better colour/brightness range. With that in mind, MSI lists all monitors with Auto HDR support. Furthermore, MSI also releases a guide on how to enable Auto HDR on Windows 11 here.
Windows 11 Auto HDR can automatically calculate the SDR content and tune it to near HDR content quality. However, there are few things you should know. Microsofts new feature brings big benefits to gamers. It allows gamers to play games that didn't support HDR to be played at HDR quality. Below is the list of MSI monitors that support HDR.
DisplayHDR 600
MEG381CQR Plus
MPG321QRF-QD
MPG321UR-QD
Summit MS321UP
Creator PS321QR
Creator PS321URV
Prestige PS341WU
DisplayHDR 400
MPG ARTYMIS 273CQR
MPG341CQR
MAG251RX
G251F
MPG ARTYMIS 273CQRX-QD
MPG341CQRV
MAG281URF
G251PF
MPG ARTYMIS 323CQR
MPG341QR
MAG281URV
MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR
MAG321QR
DisplayHDR Ready
NXG253R
MAG273
MAG301CR
MAG ARTYMIS 274CP
MAG2732
MAG301CR2
MAG ARTYMIS 324CP
MAG273R
MAG301RF
MAG272
MAG273R2
MAG321CURV
MAG272C
MAG274QRF
MAG322CQP
MAG272CQP
MAG274QRF-QD
MAG322CQR
MAG272CQR
MAG274
MAG322CR
MAG272CR
MAG2742
MAG342CQ
MAG272CRX
MAG274R
MAG342CQR
MAG272QP
MAG274R2
MAG272QR
MAG272R
MSI will continue to update the latest news for new products and updates. Please follow MSI's official channels and check the product pages for updates.