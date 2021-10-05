MSI Monitors with Windows 11 Auto HDR Support Listed



MSI Summit MS321UP Creator Monitor

Windows 11 Auto HDR can automatically calculate the SDR content and tune it to near HDR content quality. However, there are few things you should know. Microsofts new feature brings big benefits to gamers. It allows gamers to play games that didn't support HDR to be played at HDR quality. Below is the list of MSI monitors that support HDR.MPG321QRF-QDMPG321UR-QDCreator PS321QRCreator PS321URVPrestige PS341WUMPG341CQRMAG251RXG251FMPG ARTYMIS 273CQRX-QDMPG341CQRVMAG281URFG251PFMPG ARTYMIS 323CQRMPG341QRMAG281URVMPG ARTYMIS 343CQRMAG321QRNXG253RMAG273MAG301CRMAG ARTYMIS 274CPMAG2732MAG301CR2MAG ARTYMIS 324CPMAG273RMAG301RFMAG272MAG273R2MAG321CURVMAG272CMAG274QRFMAG322CQPMAG272CQPMAG274QRF-QDMAG322CQRMAG272CQRMAG274MAG322CRMAG272CRMAG2742MAG342CQMAG272CRXMAG274RMAG342CQRMAG272QPMAG274R2MAG272QRMAG272RMSI will continue to update the latest news for new products and updates. Please follow MSI's official channels and check the product pages for updates.