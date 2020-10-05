MSI MPG 321CURX QD-OLED - Brand's First Curved 32-inch 240Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

MSI proudly introduces the MPG 321CURX QD-OLED, MSI's first curved 32-inch 240Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. The monitor offers an unprecedented immersive gaming experience. MSI has tailored the monitors specifications to cater to different players, ensuring everyone finds their perfect model.
Expanding Horizons with an Immersive Curved Gaming ExperienceThe MPG 321CURX QD-OLED is designed to elevate gaming experiences to new heights offering true-to-life colors, deeper blacks and brighter whites. Combined with a 1700R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time, it ensures immersion, clarity and precision. It includes USB Type-C with 98W power delivery for seamless connectivity and charging. MSIs advanced features such as KVM, HDMI 2.1, MSI Gaming Intelligence, and VESA ClearMR 13000 cater to high-end gamers.
The MPG 321CURX QD-OLED integrates protection methods such as Pixel Shift, Panel Protect, and Static Screen Detection but also includes MSI OLED Care 2.0. MSI OLED Care 2.0 adds Multi Logo Detection, Taskbar Detection, and Boundary Detection to reduce the risk of screen burn-in. Additionally, MSI QD-OLED panels feature graphene film and a custom heatsink for exceptional heat dissipation, allowing for a fan-less design that ensures efficient, silent cooling and extends the panel's lifespan.
MSI QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Lineup
MSI has also launched other distinctive curved QD-OLED monitors to meet the diverse needs of all gamers. From 49-inch ultra-wide screens to 32-inch 4K displays, the entire lineup features high refresh rates and the fastest response times, thanks to advanced QD-OLED technology. This ensures vivid visuals, unparalleled clarity, and an immersive experience. Gamers can select the perfect curved monitor tailored to their specific needs.
MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED, DQHD, 240 Hz, 0.03ms GTG
MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED, UWQHD, 240 Hz, 0.03ms GTG
MPG 321CURX QD-OLED, UHD 4K, 240Hz, 0.03ms GtG
MAG 321CUP QD-OLED, UHD 4K,165 Hz, 0.03ms GTG
MSI's extensive curved QD-OLED lineup sets new standards for immersive gaming experiences. Learn more about MSI's gaming monitors at MSI.com.