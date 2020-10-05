MSI MPG A1000G 80PLUS Gold Gaming PSU Unveiled

MSI presents the new MPG A1000G power supply featuring 80 PLUS Gold certification and a fully modular cable design for modern gaming machines. The MSI MPG A1000G uses 100% Japanese 105°C capacitors. Designed by MSI, the MPG A1000G complements the MSI MPG Velox 100P Airflow chassis and the MPG Z690 CARBON WIFI motherboard. The MSI MPG A1000G with its 1000W capacity is designed to power high-performance gaming PCs supporting the 12th generation Intel Core processors with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards.
The MSI MPG A1000G features a 0% RPM Mode that shuts off the PSUs cooling fan at TDP below 40%. A dedicated switch located at the rear of the PSU activates the 0% RPM Mode. The PSU comes in a compact size of 150mm x 150mm x 86mm, small enough to fit in most gaming PC cases.
MSI MPG A1000G 1000W PSU Features
Supports the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Fully modular cable design
Flat cable equipment
80 PLUS Gold certified for high efficiency
100% all Japanese 105oCcapacitor
Active PFC design
Industrial level protection with OVP, OCP, OPP, OTP, SCP, and UVP
LLC Half Bridge Topology with DC-DC module design
MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MPG A1000G PSU at MSI.com