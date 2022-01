MSI MPG A1000G 80PLUS Gold Gaming PSU Unveiled

The MSI MPG A1000G features a 0% RPM Mode that shuts off the PSU’s cooling fan at TDP below 40%. A dedicated switch located at the rear of the PSU activates the 0% RPM Mode. The PSU comes in a compact size of 150mm x 150mm x 86mm, small enough to fit in most gaming PC cases.Supports the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUsFully modular cable designFlat cable equipment80 PLUS Gold certified for high efficiency100% all Japanese 105oCcapacitorActive PFC designIndustrial level protection with OVP, OCP, OPP, OTP, SCP, and UVPLLC Half Bridge Topology with DC-DC module designMSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MPG A1000G PSU at MSI.com