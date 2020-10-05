MSI MPG ARTYMIS 323CQR & 273CQR Launched

MPG ARTYMIS 323CQR/273CQR Key Features

The ARTYMIS Series gaming intelligence features include Smart Brightness 2.0  a built-in light sensor that automatically detects environment light source and automatically adjusts brightness and colour temperature delivering the best visual. Also features Night Vision AI  a technology that adjusts details of dark areas without overexposing to create sharper and clearer images. It also features the MSI Optix Scope  a built-in aiming magnifier, Sound Tune build-in noise reduction microphone, and Smart Cross Hair  an aiming dot for FPS games. For PlayStation 5 users, the ARTYMIS Series also feature a Console Mode which automatically accept 4K signals on QHD monitor for the best gaming visual.The curved display panel of the MSI gaming monitor has a curvature rate of 1000R, which is the most comfortable and suitable curvature for human eyes for computing or gaming. Curved panels also help with gameplay immersion, making gamers better connected to their games.MSI ARTYMIS Series adopts the new 1000R curved surface technology, creating the perfect curvature that's closer to the viewing angle of the human eye and reducing eye fatigue caused by long-term use of the screen. At the same time, it enhances the sense of coverage and immersion, bringing a higher level of gaming experience to you.MPG ARTYMIS Series gaming monitors are equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It will undoubtedly be beneficial to professional gamers, especially those playing fast-moving games. Games will no longer look quirky since our monitor will be able to keep up with any FPS your graphics card produces.Control multiple devices via one set of a joystick, keyboard, mouse, and MSI gaming monitor.Built-in with headset hanger and mouse bungee that holds your headset's cable in place and prevents tangles, leaving your desk clean and simple. This brings you a better gaming experience and improves your gaming performance.MPG ARTYMIS Series Gaming Monitors are built to make you as comfortable as possible while gaming. Through adjustments of tilting (-5°~20°), lowering, raising (0~100mm), swiveling (-75°~75°), you can easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics and optimum viewing experiences.The MSI MPG ARTYMIS 323CQR and 273CQR gaming monitors are expected to be available in July.To learn more, please visit the links below.