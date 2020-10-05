MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR 1000R AI Curved Gaming Monitor Revealed

MSI proudly presents the worlds first 1000R AI Curved Gaming Monitor and a new line of gaming monitors the MSI ARTYMIS 343CQR under the new MSI ARTYMIS Series of gaming monitors. Inspired from Artemis of the Greek mythology, the MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR sports a 1000R curvature which is deemed the most suitable curvature for the human eyes. The perfect curvature delivers immersive visuals without fatigue. MSI will also be adding innovative AI (artificial intelligence) features to the gaming monitor. The MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR comes equipped with 3440 x1440 resolution, 1ms response time, and HDR400.
Perfect for Human Eye CurvatureThe MSI ARTYMIS Series feature 1000R curvature which perfectly fits the human eye, enabling users to see the entire screen without fatigue. The curvature also increases the degree of visual immersion enhancing your gaming experience. The left and right edges of the curved-screen can be seen at a glance and is ergonomic.
AI Features For Advanced GamingThe MSI ARTYMIS Series comes packed with several AI features to enhance your gaming experience.
OptixScope - MSI's Exclusive Patented Design
Snipe and kill your opponents before they can react. The OptixScope is a built-in and patented aiming magnifier feature that provides eight-stage zooming and has shortcut keys to quickly switch the magnification. Additionally, the mouse DPI will also automatically be reduced for you to work at high magnification. The screen can maintain the operation so that no matter what weapon is used, it can become a sniper rifle and attack enemies thousands of miles away.
Smart Brightness
Gaming OSD App allows you to control your monitor display under a software window. You can even customize display settings for different software in the app. It will then automatically apply the pre-sets once you start using the software. Last but not least, the Gaming OSD App allows you to use in-game hotkeys to adjust display settings.
Sound Tune
Eliminating all obstacles to communication, the MSI ARTYMIS series has a built-in noise reduction microphone that eliminates noise through AI calculations and helps communication between teammates with clearer sound quality to achieve the best teamwork for the final victory.
Smart Cross Hair
Through AI calculation, the aim dot automatically changes colour, making it visible at any time. If the colour of the aim dot overlaps with the background colour, it will cause trouble for aiming. The ARTYMIS series uses AI to calculate the colour around the red dot and automatically adjusts it to a colour that contrasts with the surrounding colours to ensure that you can always easily see your aim dot when aiming at your enemies.
Night Vision AI
Reveal the enemies hidden in the dark. Adjust the details of the dark areas and maintain the details of the bright areas through AI calculation, making the picture bright but not overly exposed.
MSI is expected to launch the ARTYMIS series in December of 2020.
Source: MSI.com