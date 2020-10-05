MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR 1000R AI Curved Gaming Monitor Revealed

Perfect for Human Eye Curvature

AI Features For Advanced Gaming

The MSI ARTYMIS Series feature 1000R curvature which perfectly fits the human eye, enabling users to see the entire screen without fatigue. The curvature also increases the degree of visual immersion enhancing your gaming experience. The left and right edges of the curved-screen can be seen at a glance and is ergonomic.The MSI ARTYMIS Series comes packed with several AI features to enhance your gaming experience.Snipe and kill your opponents before they can react. The OptixScope is a built-in and patented aiming magnifier feature that provides eight-stage zooming and has shortcut keys to quickly switch the magnification. Additionally, the mouse DPI will also automatically be reduced for you to work at high magnification. The screen can maintain the operation so that no matter what weapon is used, it can become a sniper rifle and attack enemies thousands of miles away.Gaming OSD App allows you to control your monitor display under a software window. You can even customize display settings for different software in the app. It will then automatically apply the pre-sets once you start using the software. Last but not least, the Gaming OSD App allows you to use in-game hotkeys to adjust display settings.Eliminating all obstacles to communication, the MSI ARTYMIS series has a built-in noise reduction microphone that eliminates noise through AI calculations and helps communication between teammates with clearer sound quality to achieve the best teamwork for the final victory.Through AI calculation, the aim dot automatically changes colour, making it visible at any time. If the colour of the aim dot overlaps with the background colour, it will cause trouble for aiming. The ARTYMIS series uses AI to calculate the colour around the red dot and automatically adjusts it to a colour that contrasts with the surrounding colours to ensure that you can always easily see your aim dot when aiming at your enemies.Reveal the enemies hidden in the dark. Adjust the details of the dark areas and maintain the details of the bright areas through AI calculation, making the picture bright but not overly exposed.