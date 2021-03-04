MSI MPG CORELIQUID K Series Liquid Coolers Announced

MSI announces its latest liquid coolers powered by Aseteks advanced liquid cooling technology  the MSI MPG CORELIQUID K Series. Available in two models in 240mm and 360mm radiators, the MPG CORELIQUID K Series delivers powerful cooling performance in an eye-catching and stunning design.



The MSI MPG CORELIQUID K Series coolers features Aseteks 7th generation pump with an embedded 60mm TORX FAN 3.0 on the pump housing to keep the pump and nearby components in the socket cool. Furthermore, the pump housing has a 2.4-inch LCD display that can show real-time monitoring, custom images, and others. The coolers pump and fans come with Mystic Light RGB lighting.

Supreme Cooling Performance


The MPG CORELIQUID K Series features MSIs exclusive and renowned TORX FAN 4.0, capable of generating concentrated airflow for rapid heat dissipation through the radiator. Another fan, a 60mm TORX FAN 3.0, has been cleverly placed and hidden inside the water block. The TORX FAN 3.0s dispersion fan blade design accelerates airflow around the CPU socket and increases the effectiveness of heat dissipation around the motherboards power solutions.

Complete and Refined User Experience


The MPG CORELIQUID K Series has been carefully designed for a complete and direct user experience. Introducing MSIs exclusive G.I. (Gaming Intelligence) mode, which intelligently detects the temperature of the CPU and reacts to it. The radiator fans, water block fan, and pump can all have their speed adjusted automatically within different usage preferences. Alternatively, each fans speed can be manually controlled.

Customizable 2.4-inch LCD Display


The MPG CORELIQUID K Series also features a 2.4 LCD panel, capable of displaying a variety of graphics including images and text. It is capable of displaying the current hardware status of your system, providing a quick glance at how the system is performing.

For more information, please visit the product page links below.
MSI MPG CORELIQUID K240
MSI MPG CORELIQUID K360

