MSI MPG CORELIQUID K Series Liquid Coolers Announced

Supreme Cooling Performance

Complete and Refined User Experience

Customizable 2.4-inch LCD Display

The MPG CORELIQUID K Series features MSIs exclusive and renowned TORX FAN 4.0, capable of generating concentrated airflow for rapid heat dissipation through the radiator. Another fan, a 60mm TORX FAN 3.0, has been cleverly placed and hidden inside the water block. The TORX FAN 3.0s dispersion fan blade design accelerates airflow around the CPU socket and increases the effectiveness of heat dissipation around the motherboards power solutions.The MPG CORELIQUID K Series has been carefully designed for a complete and direct user experience. Introducing MSIs exclusive G.I. (Gaming Intelligence) mode, which intelligently detects the temperature of the CPU and reacts to it. The radiator fans, water block fan, and pump can all have their speed adjusted automatically within different usage preferences. Alternatively, each fans speed can be manually controlled.The MPG CORELIQUID K Series also features a 2.4 LCD panel, capable of displaying a variety of graphics including images and text. It is capable of displaying the current hardware status of your system, providing a quick glance at how the system is performing.For more information, please visit the product page links below.