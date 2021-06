MSI NVIDIA CMP 50HX Miner for Professional Mining

MSI AERO Thermal Cooling Design





Powered by NVIDIA CMP 50HX. NVIDIA GPU architecture allows you to mine more efficiently and recoup your mining investment faster.Boost Clock / Memory Speed1545 MHz / 14 Gbps10GB GDDR6 320-bitExtremely durable double ball bearings give the fan more years of intense use. They also remain virtually silent while spinning under load, keeping your graphics card cool during intense and lengthy sessions.Air moving through the cooler passes over a large heatsink and freely exits out through an open IO hole design.A clean-looking backplate increases the toughness of the card to prevent bending.No information about pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MSI NVIDIA CMP 50HX Miner at MSI.com