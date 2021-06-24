MSI NVIDIA CMP 50HX Miner for Professional Mining

MSI adds NVIDIA CMP 50HX Miner to its lineup of dedicated GPUs for professional mining. The MSI NVIDIA CMP 50HX Miner features the MSI AERO blower-type thermal cooling design which is deemed the perfect cooling solution for mining GPUs installed on mining racks with tight spaces. Subjected to the harsh mining operations that run 24/7, the MSI NVIDIA CMP 50HX Miner is fitted with a double ball bearing to give the fans superb durability for years of intense use. The mining card has a large heatsink wherein airflow freely exists through the rear opening with its open I/O hole design. To improve stability, the MSI NVIDIA CMP 50HX Miner is equipped with a clean-looking backplate.
MSI NVIDIA CMP 50HX Miner FeaturesDedicated GPU for Professional Mining
Powered by NVIDIA CMP 50HX. NVIDIA GPU architecture allows you to mine more efficiently and recoup your mining investment faster.
Core Clocks/Memory
Boost Clock / Memory Speed
1545 MHz / 14 Gbps
10GB GDDR6 320-bit
Double Ball Bearing
Extremely durable double ball bearings give the fan more years of intense use. They also remain virtually silent while spinning under load, keeping your graphics card cool during intense and lengthy sessions.
Focused Cooling Design
Air moving through the cooler passes over a large heatsink and freely exits out through an open IO hole design.
Backplate
A clean-looking backplate increases the toughness of the card to prevent bending.
No information about pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MSI NVIDIA CMP 50HX Miner at MSI.com.