MSI Offers BIOS Update to Enable Ryzen 5000 Support for AMD 400-Series Motherboards

MSI commits to deliver a BIOS update to its AMD 400-Series motherboards to optimize support and performance for the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors with the AMD AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.1.0.0 Patch D. From this week, MSI will release AMD AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.1.0.0 Patch D BIOS for all AMD 400-series motherboards and it is expected to be completely uploaded before the end of 2020. See release schedule below.
All AMD 400-Series Motherboards Comprehensively Support Ryzen 5000 CPU with AMD AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.1.0.0 Patch D
The purpose to keep releasing BIOS updates is not only for increasing motherboards performance but also for improved compatibilities. After AMD launches Ryzen 5000 CPU, most are inquisitive about whether Ryzen 5000 CPU is compatible with AMD previous platforms. MSI realizes that users are eager to enhance their motherboards with the latest CPU; therefore, we are determined to offer AGESA 1.1.0.0 Patch D for all AMD 400-series motherboards. With AGESA 1.1.0.0 Patch D, your 400-series motherboards can support Ryzen 5000 CPU and achieve its true performance. Since there are some technical issues with AGESA 1.1.8.0, it will not be released. Thus, AGESA 1.1.0.0. Patch D is the finest choice to update your motherboards.
AMD AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.1.0.0 Patch D Supports Re-Size BAR
One of the remarkable features of the BIOS update this time is Re-Size BAR support. Undoubtedly, Re-Size BAR is a popular issue at present, and this function is performed to maximize efficiency for the system. It takes advantage of the memory of both the CPU and GPU as well as reduces latency and buffering effectively, which improves the gaming experience. With BIOS update, AGESA 1.1.0.0 Patch D, AMD 400-series motherboards support Re-Size BAR as well. It is recommended that users update BIOS immediately to have better advancement.
To check and download the latest BIOS update, please visit the product page of your MSI 400-Series motherboard.
Source: MSI