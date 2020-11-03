MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD eSports Gaming Monitor Introduced

MSI introduces their latest eSports Gaming Monitor the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD. Equipped with a Rapid IPS panel, the latest technology that delivers 4x faster response time than normal IPS panels, the Optix MAG274QRF-QD will give you all the competitive advantages you need. Experience extremely smooth and tear-free gameplay with built-in NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible technology, 165hz high refresh rate, and 1ms GTG fast response time. The MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD features WQHD (2560x1440) high resolution and Quantum Dot technology.
The MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD features the improved Gaming OSD App 2.0, an overlay that allows the user to control the monitor and tweak settings using the mouse and keyboard via a software window.
MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD FeaturesRapid IPS Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colours and brightness.
Quantum Dot Provide accurate colour imagery and support a cinema-standard DCI-P3 colour gamut.
WQHD High Resolution Games will look even better, displaying more details.
165Hz Refresh Rate Respond faster with smoother frames.
1ms GTG Response Time Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.
Gaming OSD App Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.
Adjustable Stand Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
HDR Ready Stunning visuals through contrast and shadow adjustment.
Night Vision Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.
MSI Mystic Light The ultimate gaming finish.
USB Type C Effortlessly connect to any device.
Wide Colour Gamut Game colours and details will look more realistic and refined.
MSI did not reveal pricing and information on availability as of this writing. Learn more about the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD eSports gaming monitor at MSI.com
Source: MSI