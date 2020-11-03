MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD eSports Gaming Monitor Introduced

Press Release



MSI introduces their latest eSports Gaming Monitor  the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD. Equipped with a Rapid IPS panel, the latest technology that delivers 4x faster response time than normal IPS panels, the Optix MAG274QRF-QD will give you all the competitive advantages you need. Experience extremely smooth and tear-free gameplay with built-in NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible technology, 165hz high refresh rate, and 1ms GTG fast response time. The MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD features WQHD (2560x1440) high resolution and Quantum Dot technology.

The MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD features the improved Gaming OSD App 2.0, an overlay that allows the user to control the monitor and tweak settings using the mouse and keyboard via a software window.

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD Features

Rapid IPS  Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colours and brightness.
Quantum Dot  Provide accurate colour imagery and support a cinema-standard DCI-P3 colour gamut.
WQHD High Resolution  Games will look even better, displaying more details.
165Hz Refresh Rate  Respond faster with smoother frames.
1ms GTG Response Time  Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible  Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.
Gaming OSD App  Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.
Adjustable Stand  Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
HDR Ready  Stunning visuals through contrast and shadow adjustment.
Night Vision  Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.
MSI Mystic Light  The ultimate gaming finish.
USB Type C  Effortlessly connect to any device.
Wide Colour Gamut  Game colours and details will look more realistic and refined.

MSI did not reveal pricing and information on availability as of this writing. Learn more about the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD eSports gaming monitor at MSI.com


Source: MSI

