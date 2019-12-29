MSI Optix MEG381CQR Plus HMI Gaming Monitor Revealed

MSI introduces the Optix MEG381CQR Plus the worlds first Human-Machine Interface gaming monitor. It is a whole new concept that uses a dial to provide a more convenient and intuitive control. The MSI Optix MEG381CQR Plus is also a curved gaming monitor sporting a 2300R IPS panel with a fast 175Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Its UWQHD+ resolution delivers smooth and tear-free gaming having support for NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate technology. The Optix MEG381CQR Plus is also VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified.
HMI Human-Machine Interface
The Optix MEG381CQR Plus features an HMI operation interface which provides a more convenient and intuitive control with the Gaming Dial and a second monitor.
2300R Curved Gaming Display
The curved display panel of the MSI gaming monitor has a curvature rate of 2300R, which is the most comfortable and suitable curvature for human eyes for general computing to gaming. Curved panels also help with gameplay immersion, making gamers connected better to their games.
UWQHD+ (3840x1600) High Resolution
The MSI Optix MEG381CQR Plus features a WQHD panel that supports resolution up to 3840 x 1600. This 21:9 panel also allows gamers to have a larger view compared to FHD displays.
SteelSeries GameSense + MSI Mystic Light
With Steelseries GameSense, RGB LED will not just be a fancy decoration, it helps your gameplay as well. By synching with your in-game activities, it can display vital details of your game through the LED effects. That way you'll get a full grip on your game and your most important stats in a blink of an eye.
VESA DisplayHDR 600 Certified
The MSI Optix MEG 381CQR PLUS is equipped with HDR technology that can produce images with more details, a wider range of colours, and look more similar to what is seen by the human eye when compared to a traditional monitor.
Camera Cradle and Mouse Bungee
Included is a camera cradle that can slide across the top of the monitor, allowing the addition of higher-end cameras with tripod mounts to be attached increasing overall stream quality. Also included is a mouse bungee that attaches to the bottom of the monitor to help reduce friction from the mouse cable and reducing clutter from your desk.
175Hz Refresh Rate and 1ms Response Time
The MSI Optix MEG381CQR Plus is equipped with a 175Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time panel. It will undoubtedly be beneficial to professional gamers, especially those playing fast-moving games. Games will no longer look quirky since our monitor will be able to keep up with any FPS your graphics card produces.
MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Optix MEG381CQR Plus gaming monitor at MSI.com.