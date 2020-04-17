MSI Present Creator 400M Workstation Chassis

MSI presents the Creator 400M chassis designed as a workstation desktop case dedicated to content creation, multi-tasking, and even gaming. Inspired by Leonardo da Vincis Vitruvian Man, the MSI Creator 400M takes the golden ratio to the PC chassis design. Its perfectly proportioned exterior offers both the generous space needed for high-performance components and aesthetics. The chassis also comes with RGB LED lighting on its front panel. The Creator 400M sports a space grey colour that fits creative professionals.
The MSI Creator 400M can support up to an extended-ATX motherboard, supporting the high-end desktop platform offerings from Intel and AMD. The cases spacious interior support graphics cards of up to 450mm in length. The Creator 400M also supports up to a 360mm radiator in the front and features a hinged front door panel for user to swing open to allow more airflow as well as access the cases 5.25-inch ODD bay. The chassis also sports a hinged thick tempered laminated glass side panel an industrys first. Furthermore, the chassis comes with 3-sides of soundproofing cotton for a quiet workstation.
MSI Creator 400M Features- Inspired by Leonardo da Vincis Vitruvian Man, Creator 400 series exterior took design cues from the golden ratio. Its perfectly proportioned exterior brings paramount aesthetic life experience to creative workers.
- Dedicated workstation featuring a brushed aluminium chassis for content creators.
- Mid-Tower with support for E-ATX / ATX / Micro-ATX / Mini-ITX Motherboards. Create 8K Video with effects and colour matching and it will never slow down your editing process of caching, pre-calculating effects and layers and the final rendering.
- 5.38 mm tempered laminated glass with the 3-sides bonded soundproof cotton provides an ultra-clean look and breath-taking sound absorption.
- With a 360 mm radiator, the high-static-pressure airflow for targeted cooling from a prime fan and radiator capacity which not only handles the extensive calculating of those effects but also ensures the performance of the hardware which mainly responsible for the editing speed, program responsiveness, and rendering speeds.
Pricing and Availability
The MSI Creator 400M Chassis is currently available for pre-order at Scan Computers and listed at CCL Online for £149.99.
Learn more about the MSI Creator 400M Workstation Chassis at MSI.com.