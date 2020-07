MSI Present Creator 400M Workstation Chassis

MSI Creator 400M Features

- Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man, Creator 400 series’ exterior took design cues from the golden ratio. Its perfectly proportioned exterior brings paramount aesthetic life experience to creative workers.- Dedicated workstation featuring a brushed aluminium chassis for content creators.- Mid-Tower with support for E-ATX / ATX / Micro-ATX / Mini-ITX Motherboards. Create 8K Video with effects and colour matching and it will never slow down your editing process of caching, pre-calculating effects and layers and the final rendering.- 5.38 mm tempered laminated glass with the 3-sides bonded soundproof cotton provides an ultra-clean look and breath-taking sound absorption.- With a 360 mm radiator, the high-static-pressure airflow for targeted cooling from a prime fan and radiator capacity which not only handles the extensive calculating of those effects but also ensures the performance of the hardware which mainly responsible for the editing speed, program responsiveness, and rendering speeds.The MSI Creator 400M Chassis is currently available for pre-order at Scan Computers and listed at CCL Online for £149.99.Learn more about the MSI Creator 400M Workstation Chassis at MSI.com