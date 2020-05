MSI Presents 10th Generation Intel-Powered Trident and Infinite Gaming Desktops

MSI TRIDENT Series

Trident Series Specs

MEG Trident X 10th

CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10900K

Chipset: Z490

Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

Storage: 2x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo, 1x PCIe)

Memory: 2x DDR4 2933MHz, up to 64GB



MPG Trident A 10th

CPU: Up to 10th Generation

Chipset: B460

Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

Storage: 1x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo)

Memory: 2x DDR4, up to 64GB



MPG Trident 3 10th

CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700

Chipset: H410

Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

Storage: 1x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo), 1x 2.5” drive

MSI Infinite Series

Infinite Series Specs

MEG Infinite X 10th

CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10900K

Chipset: Z490

Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

Storage: 2x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo, 1x PCIe), 2x 2.5” drive, 1x 3.5” HDD

Memory: 4x DDR4 2933MHz, up to 128GB



MAG Infinite 10th

CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700

Chipset: H410

Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

Storage: 2x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo, 1x PCIe), 2x 2.5” drive, 1x 3.5” HDD

Memory: 2x DDR4, up to 64GB



MAG Infinite S 10th

CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700

Chipset: H410

Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

Storage: 1x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo), 1x 2.5” drive, 1x 3.5” HDD

The MSI TRIDENT Series is a compact gaming desktop featuring a console-sized chassis. The flagship model MEG Trident X packs the most advanced components including an Intel i9-10900K processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card, all packed in a compact 10-litre case. The Trident Series uses MSI’s Silent Storm Cooling technology that ensures optimal airflow and smooth gameplay. The MEG Trident X also comes with speedy Thunderbolt 3 connectivity offering transfer rates of up to 40Gb/s.The MSI Infinite Series takes pre-built desktop PCs to a higher level that will meet the demands of gamers and enthusiasts. Built around the DIY desktop PC offering easy upgradeability, the Infinite Series is perfect for DIYers at heart. The flagship MEG Infinite X can be configured up to an Intel Core i9-10900K CPU, and MSI’s built-in AIO liquid cooling fan with Silent Storm Cooling technology quietly dissipates heat. The Infinite Series also features the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 solution for fast and stable wireless connection.Learn more about the MSI Trident and Infinite 10th Generation Gaming Desktops at MSI.com