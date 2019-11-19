MSI Presents 10th Generation Intel-Powered Trident and Infinite Gaming Desktops

MSI updates its Trident and Infinite line-up of gaming desktops with the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors which also follows the MEG, MPG, and MAG naming. The MSI MEG Trident and MEG Infinite are designed for Enthusiasts as the flagship models, packing the best-overclocking motherboard and components. The MPG Trident and MPG Infinite series bring the best components for performance gaming with advanced RGB lighting control and synchronization powered by MSI Mystic Light. The MAG TRIDENT and MAG INFINITE series is a symbol of sturdiness and durability.
MSI TRIDENT Series
The MSI TRIDENT Series is a compact gaming desktop featuring a console-sized chassis. The flagship model MEG Trident X packs the most advanced components including an Intel i9-10900K processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card, all packed in a compact 10-litre case. The Trident Series uses MSIs Silent Storm Cooling technology that ensures optimal airflow and smooth gameplay. The MEG Trident X also comes with speedy Thunderbolt 3 connectivity offering transfer rates of up to 40Gb/s.
Trident Series Specs
MEG Trident X 10th
CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10900K
Chipset: Z490
Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
Storage: 2x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo, 1x PCIe)
Memory: 2x DDR4 2933MHz, up to 64GB
MPG Trident A 10th
CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700
Chipset: B460
Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
Storage: 1x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo)
Memory: 2x DDR4, up to 64GB
MPG Trident 3 10th
CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700
Chipset: H410
Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
Storage: 1x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo), 1x 2.5 drive
Memory: 2x DDR4, up to 64GB
MSI Infinite Series
The MSI Infinite Series takes pre-built desktop PCs to a higher level that will meet the demands of gamers and enthusiasts. Built around the DIY desktop PC offering easy upgradeability, the Infinite Series is perfect for DIYers at heart. The flagship MEG Infinite X can be configured up to an Intel Core i9-10900K CPU, and MSIs built-in AIO liquid cooling fan with Silent Storm Cooling technology quietly dissipates heat. The Infinite Series also features the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 solution for fast and stable wireless connection.
Infinite Series Specs
MEG Infinite X 10th
CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10900K
Chipset: Z490
Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
Storage: 2x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo, 1x PCIe), 2x 2.5 drive, 1x 3.5 HDD
Memory: 4x DDR4 2933MHz, up to 128GB
MAG Infinite 10th
CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700
Chipset: H410
Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
Storage: 2x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo, 1x PCIe), 2x 2.5 drive, 1x 3.5 HDD
Memory: 2x DDR4, up to 64GB
MAG Infinite S 10th
CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700
Chipset: H410
Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
Storage: 1x M.2 2280 SSDs (1x SATA/PCIe combo), 1x 2.5 drive, 1x 3.5 HDD
Memory: 2x DDR4, up to 64GB
Learn more about the MSI Trident and Infinite 10th Generation Gaming Desktops at MSI.com.