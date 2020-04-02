MSI Presents All-New PRO Series All-in-one PCs with 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs

MSI presents its all-new PRO series all-in-one desktop PCs designed for commercial and professional use featuring the 10th generation Intel Core processors. The MSI PRO Series all-in-one PCs offer powerful and reliable performance, optimized for different applications. New to the line-up is the MSI PRO 24X 10M 23.8-inch all-in-one PC and the MSI PRO 16T 10M 15.6-inch all-in-one PC.
MSI PRO 24X 10M
The MSI PRO 24X 10M all-in-one PC is designed for businesses with its sleek and modern design that will fit any modern office space. Equipped with up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and supports up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, it offers power-efficient performance for any general computing need. The MSI PRO 24X 10M features an ultra-slim design measuring only 6.5mm thick with super-slim 2.2mm bezels and finished with a brushed aluminium metal pattern to give it a stylish and contemporary design.
Furthermore, the MSI PRO 24X 10M is equipped with an IPS grade FHD panel and supports high-speed NVMe PCIe M.2 solid-state drives. It also has a 2.5-inch drive bay thats easily accessible for easy maintenance and upgrades.
Learn more about the MSI PRO 24X 10M at MSI.com.
MSI PRO 16T 10M
The MSI PRO 16T 10M all-in-one PC is designed to be the best commercial partner. It comes equipped with multiple COM ports and USB ports to support POS devices such as barcode scanners, receipt printers, and other devices essential for businesses. The MSI PRO 16T 10M also has a parallel port (printer port) for printers and scanners. The PRO 16T 10M is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core processor and supports NVMe PCIe M.2 solid-state drives. The MSI PRO 16T 10M is also offering silent operation with its innovative fan-less heat dissipation design.
Learn more about the MSI PRO 16T 10M at MSI.com.
Source: MSI.com