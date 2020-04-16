MSI Presents AMD B550 Motherboard Line-up

MSI launches the new B550 Series motherboards for the second and third-generation AMD Ryzen desktop processors. The B550 offers a good balance of features and performance at a more affordable price point. The AMD B550 chipset supports PCI-Express 4.0 enabling access to the fastest NVMe drives and other next-generation devices that utilize fast PCIe 4.0 speeds. MSI offers a complete B550 lineup from the MPG, MAG, and PRO series with advanced technology including Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 Gigabit LAN to satisfy all types of users and gamers.
"We are seeing increasing user demands for flexible systems that perform well in a multitude of tasks from gaming to content creation more than ever before," said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. "AMD is excited to bring the power of 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors and cutting edge PCIe 4.0 support to the mainstream users with our latest AMD B550 chipset. With an extensive platform line-up from our partners at MSI, AMD is confident these new B550 platforms will provide flexibility and power never seen before on a mainstream platform."
Lightning Gen 4 Ready
Doubling the speeds offered by the previous PCI-e 3.0 standard, PCI-e Gen 4 provides faster data transfer for graphics cards, storage devices, networking devices, and so much more. All MSI B550 motherboards support Lightning Gen 4 solution including PCIe and M.2 slot for the latest technology.
Enhanced Thermal Solution
All B550 motherboards enhance thermal design to improve heat dissipation for 3rd Gen Ryzen processors. Additional choke thermal pad rated for 7 W/mk to the MOS heatsinks and PCB with 2 oz thickened copper both ensure the best heat transfer effects and lower temperature.
Addressable RGB LED Ready
All B550 motherboards support addressable RGB LED (JRAINBOW pin header) that allows gamers and users to easily decorate their system with million colours and various LED effects.
USB Front Type-C
Featuring the USB Front Type-C connector, all B550 motherboards allow users to connect with the latest USB devices conveniently; on the other hand, USB Front Type-C can also perfectly compatible with MSI PC cases and other case brands for the best experience.
Flash BIOS Button with Optimized ClearCMOS Function
Flash BIOS Button provides the simplest way to flash the BIOS with only a power supply connected in a few steps without CPU, memory, and graphics card installed. Moreover, MSI optimized ClearCMOS function helps restore the BIOS to default settings quickly and without any additional actions.
Featured B550 Motherboard ModelsMSI MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI
MSI MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI is inspired by supercars concept with a slick look and feel. An aggressive 12+2+1 VRM power with doubler design ensures perfect power delivery for high performance. An enhanced thermal solution including Aluminium Cover with additional choke thermal pad rated for 7W/mk, 6 layers PCB with 2oz thickened copper, and two M.2 Shield Frozr all designed for better heat dissipation. 2.5G LAN and Wi-Fi 6 AX solution provide faster wired and wireless network connection and other advanced technology such as Pre-installed I/O Shielding, Front Type-C, and Flash BIOS Button improved efficiency for a better gaming experience.
MSI MPG B550I GAMING EDGE WIFI
A sharply designed mini-ITX board is equipped with an 8+2+1 premium power design. MPG B550I GAMING EDGE WIFI features a M.2 Shield Frozr with Frozr Heatsink Design including a double ball bearings fan and Zero Frozr Technology to improve thermal issues for M.2 devices. The latest HDMI 2.1 standard supports 4K display with up to [email protected] for the most immersive graphic experience. This mini-ITX motherboard also provides Front Type-C connector which is compatible with the latest PC cases for external devices.
MSI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK
The military totem style shows a rigid and stable design. The MSI MAG B550 TOMAHAWK offers essential specifications and features for the mainstream gaming PC market. Dual LAN including 2.5G LAN and Gigabit LAN provides both faster intranet and internet experience. Extended Heatsink Design, 2x M.2 Shield Frozr and PCB with 2oz thickened copper all enhance heat dissipation effect. Other features including Flash BIOS Button, Pre-installed I/O Shielding and Front Type-C all provide more convenience for gamers.
MSI MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI / MAG B550M MORTAR
MORTAR series is always an iconic Micro-ATX motherboard for gamers. MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI is designed with a silver concept and MAG B550M MORTAR is a pure military green style with 8+2+1 Duet Rail Power System, both featuring enlarged extended heatsink, PCB with 2oz thickened copper and M.2 Shield Frozr for an excellent thermal solution. MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI is equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 AX solution to support up to 2400 Mbps wireless speed.
Check out MSIs line-up of B550 motherboards at MSI.com.
Source: MSI.com