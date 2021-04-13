MSI Presents AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING and MECH Series Graphics Cards

MSI announces the MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING and MECH 2X Series graphics cards. Equipped with AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPUs powered by the breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, the new graphics are designed to deliver the ultimate in 1080p gaming for a wide range of enthusiasts gamers. The Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING and MECH 2X models feature a dual-fan cooler. MSI will be offering the GAMING and MECH 2X Series in an overclocked model with higher base clocks and boost clocks aside from a standard model.
MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING Series
The new MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X and Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING graphics cards feature the iconic TWIN FROZR 8 thermal design. This iteration of MSIs advanced dual-fan design has been improved with TORX FAN 4.0, providing fan blade pairs bound together with an outer link to focus airflow into the TWIN FROZR 8 cooling system. The heatsink features advanced aero- and thermodynamic technologies for efficient heat dissipation that lowers core temperatures while maintaining high performance.
Dazzling MSI Mystic Light RGB infused into the side of the card is easily controllable and can be synchronized with other compatible LED-lit components via the newly released MSI Center software. The Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING series also comes with a sturdy backplate with thermal pads for added passive cooling to the backside.
MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X 8G
MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING 8G
MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT MECH Series
The MECH series makes its return with the MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT MECH 2X graphics cards, now enhanced with the acclaimed MSI TORX FAN 3.0. The performance-focused MECH design provides the essentials to accomplish any task, whether its for play or for work. A powerful cooling system, a reinforcing backplate with a brushed finish, and a rigid industrial design make the MECH card suitable for any PC build.
The MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT MECH 2X graphics cards also come with a sturdy backplate with thermal pads to provide additional passive cooling.
MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT MECH 2X 8G OC
MSI AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT MECH 2X 8G
No information regarding pricing and availability as of this writing.