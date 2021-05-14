MSI Presents Creator P50 and Summit MS321 Flagship Monitor For Content Creators

MSI Creator P50 Series Desktop PC

The MSI Creator P50 is sleek, slim, but packs a ton of power and is the dream desktop for creators, multi-taskers, and business professionals. MSI Creator P50 was inspired by the wireframe modelling and construction lines made by creators. It packs a powerful configuration of up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and the latest MSI GeForce RTX graphics in a compact 4.72-litre chassis. It comes fitted with 2.5 GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6 for fast connectivity. The MSI Creator P50 is a professional, clean, and stylish creativity centre.Windows 10 Home - MSI recommends Windows 10 Pro for business (Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available)Up to the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processorsThe latest MSI GeForce RTX Graphics CardDual Channel Memory with DDR4 Boost Technology provides the smoothest and fastest real-time previewsThunderbolt 4 (Optional) delivers the fastest, most versatile connection to any dock, display, or data device and NASConnect and rapidly transfer data over a network with the high-bandwidth and low-latency 2.5G Ethernet LAN.Wi-Fi 6E puts more emphasis on transmission security with speed up to 2.4GbpsSupport 5K2K Creating ExperienceExclusive Software  MSI Center and Creator OSD4.72 litres in size, the most compact desktop PC for creatorsTo complement the Creator P50, MSI presents the Summit MS321 Series flagship monitor. The MSI Summit MS321 Series Monitor brings you eye-care, ergonomics, and MSI's exclusive Productivity Intelligence (P.I.) App, to enhance the efficiency for users. It is a 32-inch monitor with 4K (3840x2160) resolution, 136% of sRGB, and 95% of DCI-P3, and the most accurate colour. It comes with a magnetic monitor hood that helps creators focus on the screen and away from distractions. It also comes with a built-in card reader.The MSI Summit MS321UP monitor comes with the exclusive MSI P.I. App which includes the True Color feature, KVM, Smart Brightness & Color Temperature, and Active Noise Cancellation helps users stand on the top and beyond the peak because it is always sunny and bright above the clouds. Smart Brightness & Color Temperature uses a sensor that automatically detects ambient lighting to adjust its on-screen brightness and colour temperature for your viewing comfort. The app also brings KVM function allowing users to switch between devices by using the mouse and keyboard.To learn more, please visit the page links below.MSI Summit MS312UP (TBA)