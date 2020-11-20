MSI Presents MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI and MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX Motherboards

In terms of the specifications, both MAG X570S Series motherboards feature 12 Duet Rail Power System with digital PWM IC to unleash the potential power of the processors. The MAG X570S motherboards also has two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots with AMD CrossFireX support. The MAG X570S Series motherboards are equipped with 2.5G LAN while the MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI supports the latest network solution Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed transmission. For the audio, the MAG X570S Series is upgraded to Audio Boost 5, which provides a high-tier audio experience.- Supports AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series and 2000 G-Series desktop processors- Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5100(OC) MHz- Premium Thermal Solution: Extended Heatsink Design and M.2 Shield Frozr are built for high-performance system and non-stop works- 2.5G LAN and Intel Wi-Fi 6E Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use. Delivers a secure, stable and fast network connection- Lightning M.2: Running at PCIe Gen4 x4 maximizes performance for NVMe based SSDs- AUDIO BOOST 5: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience- Multi-GPU: With Steel armour PCIe slots. Supports 2-Way AMD Crossfire- Supports AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series and 2000 G-Series desktop processors- Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5100(OC) MHz- Premium Thermal Solution: Extended Heatsink Design and M.2 Shield Frozr are built for high-performance system and non-stop works- Latest Network Solution: Onboard 2.5G LAN plus Gigabit LAN with LAN Manager deliver the best online experience without lag- Lightning M.2: Running at PCIe Gen4 x4 maximizes performance for NVMe based SSDs- AUDIO BOOST 5: Reward your ears with studio grade sound quality for the most immersive gaming experience- Multi-GPU: With Steel armour PCIe slots. Supports 2-Way AMD CrossfireMSI did not reveal pricing and availability of the MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI and MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX as of this writing. MSI will also be launching new MPG and MEG Series motherboards in the near future.For more information, please visit the product page links below.