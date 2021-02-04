MSI Presents New Alpha 15/17 and Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition Gaming Laptops

Next-Level AMD Advantage Gaming Laptops

MSI Delta 15: All-New Portable Design

MSI Delta 15 Quick Specs

Processor: Latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700M Mobile Graphics

Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),240 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)

Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB

Storage: 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4

Networking: Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210+ Bluetooth v5.2

Dimension/Weight: 357 (W) x 247 (D) x 19 (H) mm / 1.9 Kg

MSI Alpha 15/17: Built to Game

MSI Alpha 15/17 Quick Specs

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600M Mobile Graphics

Display:

- Alpha 15: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)

- Alpha 17: 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)

Networking: Gigabit Ethernet + Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 + Bluetooth v5.2

Dimension/Weight:

- Alpha 15: 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 23.95 (H) mm / 2.35 kg

- Alpha 17: 398 (W) x 273 (D) x 24.2 (H) mm / 2.55 Kg