MSI Presents New Alpha 15/17 and Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition Gaming Laptops

MSI announces new AMD Advantage Edition gaming laptops the Delta 15 and Alpha 15/17 Series. Now, MSI offers more all-AMD-powered gaming laptops aside from the MSI Bravo 15/17 Series laptops. The revamped MSI Alpha 15/17 and newly designed Delta 15 comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processors and up to an AMD Radeon RX 6700M graphics.
Next-Level AMD Advantage Gaming Laptops
The amazing performance of the brand-new Delta 15 and Alpha 15/17 come with the combinations of AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors, AMD Radeon RX6000M Series Mobile Graphics, and exclusive AMD SmartShift and AMD Smart Access Memory technologies, which provide the next level of speed and responsiveness. The new gaming laptops are equipped with up to a 240Hz refresh rate display and feature Radeon Image Sharpening, which restores clarity to in-game visuals that may have been softened by other effects.
MSI Delta 15: All-New Portable Design
The brand-new modern style design MSI Delta 15 is one of the thinnest and lightest AMD gaming laptops, with only 19mm slim and 1.9kg lightweight, bringing lightweight gaming power for those on the move. The stylish Carbon Gray aluminium-built and sandblasted texture represent the aesthetic taste of design for gamers.
Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon RX6700M Mobile Graphics, the MSI Delta 15 balances both performance and portability. To fulfil diverse portability needs, the new battery design allows up to 12 hours of use, providing uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.
MSI Delta 15 Quick Specs
Processor: Latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700M Mobile Graphics
Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),240 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)
Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB
Storage: 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
Networking: Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210+ Bluetooth v5.2
Dimension/Weight: 357 (W) x 247 (D) x 19 (H) mm / 1.9 Kg
Processor: Latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700M Mobile Graphics
Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),240 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)
Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB
Storage: 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
Networking: Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210+ Bluetooth v5.2
Dimension/Weight: 357 (W) x 247 (D) x 19 (H) mm / 1.9 Kg
To learn more about the MSI Delta 15 AMD Advantage Edition, please visit MSI.com.
MSI Alpha 15/17: Built to Game
The MSI Alpha 15/17 not only refreshes the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon RX6600M Mobile Graphics but also comes with a brand-new chassis design. With a 5mm thin-bezel display, independent number-pad, RGB backlit keyboard, and intuitive hotkey, it meets all the needs of gamers.
MSI Alpha 15/17 Quick Specs
Processor: Latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600M Mobile Graphics
Display:
- Alpha 15: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)
- Alpha 17: 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)
Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB
Storage: 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
Networking: Gigabit Ethernet + Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 + Bluetooth v5.2
Dimension/Weight:
- Alpha 15: 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 23.95 (H) mm / 2.35 kg
- Alpha 17: 398 (W) x 273 (D) x 24.2 (H) mm / 2.55 Kg
Processor: Latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600M Mobile Graphics
Display:
- Alpha 15: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)
- Alpha 17: 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional)
Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB
Storage: 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
Networking: Gigabit Ethernet + Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 + Bluetooth v5.2
Dimension/Weight:
- Alpha 15: 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 23.95 (H) mm / 2.35 kg
- Alpha 17: 398 (W) x 273 (D) x 24.2 (H) mm / 2.55 Kg
To learn more about the MSI Alpha 15 AMD Advantage Edition, please visit MSI.com.