MSI Presents New Gaming Laptops and Creator Laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core H CPUs

MSI is proud to announce its new line-up of gaming laptops and creator laptops powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 mobile graphics. The new laptops will be presented in the upcoming virtual exhibition event Tech Meets Aesthetic. The new gaming and creator laptops are top-tier, powerful machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash the inner gamer and creator spirits.
MSI Creator Laptops
MSI Creator Z16
The new MSI Creator Z16 boasts a 16:10 display with thin bezels inspired by the Golden Ratio for better viewing angles and increased productivity. A slim CNC-milled aluminium chassis in Lunar Grey adds understated style, while the True Pixel display up to QHD+ resolution with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut supports the needs of designers and creators alike. The worlds thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edged fan blade design and MSIs exclusive Cooler Boost Technology ensure optimal thermal dissipation for the best possible experience when running heavy architectural applications.
Quick Specs
CPU: Latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 Processors
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
Display: 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
Up to 64GB memory, 2x NVMe M.2, Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4
Weight: 2.2 kg
MSI Creator M16
The MSI Creator M16 features QHD+ True Pixel displays and well-rounded options for a more casual creator who wants a more lightweight version of the Creator Z16s robust offerings.
Quick Specs
CPU: Latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 Processors
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/GeForce RTX 3050
Display: 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel
Up to 64GB memory, 1x NVMe M.2, Wi-Fi 6E
Weight: 2.2 kg
MSI Creator 17
The newly redesigned Creator 17 laptop offers vibrant Mini LED display, powered by AUO AmLED technology, with 1,000 nits of brightness for a higher colour range, all in a black, aluminium chassis with a sandblasted texture.
Quick Specs
CPU: Latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i9 Processors
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 3080/GeForce RTX 3070/GeForce RTX 3060/
Display: 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel
Up to 64GB memory, 2x NVMe M.2, Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4
Weight: 2.45 kg
MSI Gaming Laptops
MSI Pulse GL76 and Pulse 66
With new image designed by Maarten Verhoeven, 2018 ZBrush World Competition Champion, MSI is unveiling its new GL66 and GL76 Pulse laptops. Verhoeven specifically designed the titanium power-armour inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility. The laptops use NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU along with a redesigned heat pipe and integrated MSI thermal grease that generates more airflow for lower temperatures. An independent number pad rounds out the user experience.
Quick Specs
CPU: Latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 Processors
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/ GeForce RTX 3050 Ti/ GeForce RTX 3060/ GeForce GTX 1650
Display: 17.3" QHD (2560x1440), 165Hz / 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144Hz / 15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 165Hz / 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144Hz
Up to 64GB memory, 2x NVMe M.2, Wi-Fi 6E
Weight: 2.3/2.2 kg
Sword 17/15 and Katana GF76/66
Inspired by the swift power of the Sword and Katana, the image of the brand-new Sword and Katana GF series is designed by famed Japanese illustrator Tsuyoshi Nagano, noted for his work in the Romance of the Three Kingdoms video game series. The MSI Sword 17, Sword 15, Katana GF76, and GF66 are set to inspire users. Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU and featuring independent number pads, even on the smaller 15-inch variant, the Sword and Katana GF laptops are more than just entry-level gaming configurations; they are your first partner for long-lasting battles in the virtual world.
Quick Specs
CPU: Latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 Processors
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 3060
Display: 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144Hz / 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144Hz
Up to 64GB memory, 2x NVMe M.2, Wi-Fi 6E
Weight: 2.3/2.2 kg
MSIs existing gaming laptops such as the GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat and GE66 Raider will also be upgraded with 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors and Thunderbolt 4.
The MSI Tech Meets Aesthetic virtual expo will premiere this 17th of May, 4:00 AM PDT. Watch the virtual expo when it goes live below.