MSI Presents New GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio with 16Gbps Memory

MSI presents the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio graphics cards, the brands newest GeForce RTX 2080 Ti model featuring high-speed 16Gbps memory. The MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio offers 5% better performance out-of-the-box compared to the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio that has 14Gbps memory only. The Gaming Z Trio edition sets a new bar for extreme gaming graphics.
Like the Gaming X Trio, the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio sports the MSI TRI-FROZR design which features a massive heatsink with three MSI TORX 3.0 fans to deliver supreme cooling power. The heatsink uses the Wave-Curved 2 fin design that helps dissipate heat faster compared to traditional heatsink fin designs. The graphics card also features MSI Mystic Light RGB lighting powered by the improved MSI Dragon Center software.
MSI GeForce RTX 20 GAMING TRIO Series
Specifications
Model: MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio
Boost Clock: 1755MHz
Memory Speed: 16Gbps
Memory: 11GB GDDR6
Memory Bus: 352-Bit
Card Dimension: 328 x 140 x 57 mm
Card Weight: 1545 grams
Power Connector: 2x 8-pin / 1x 6-pin
Model: MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio
Boost Clock: 1755MHz
Memory Speed: 16Gbps
Memory: 11GB GDDR6
Memory Bus: 352-Bit
Card Dimension: 328 x 140 x 57 mm
Card Weight: 1545 grams
Power Connector: 2x 8-pin / 1x 6-pin
MSI did not reveal info regarding pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio graphics card at MSI.com
Source: MSI.com (Press Release)