MSI Presents New GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio with 16Gbps Memory

MSI GeForce RTX 20 GAMING TRIO Series

Specifications

Model: MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio

Boost Clock: 1755MHz

Memory Speed: 16Gbps

Memory: 11GB GDDR6

Memory Bus: 352-Bit

Card Dimension: 328 x 140 x 57 mm

Card Weight: 1545 grams

Power Connector: 2x 8-pin / 1x 6-pin

MSI did not reveal info regarding pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio graphics card at MSI.com