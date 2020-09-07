MSI Presents New Workstation Laptops with Latest NVIDIA RTX Professional Graphics

MSI presents the new Workstation Series laptops powered by the 11th generation Intel Core processors and the latest NVIDIA RTX Professional graphics. The new MSI WS67 and MSI WS66 workstation laptops have been verified by NVIDIA Studio to ensure hardware and software drivers for demanding creative workflows. MSI also announces the brand-new design for the MSI WE76, WF76, and WF66 workstation laptops for professionals. The line-up of new MSI Workstation Series laptops are recognized and certified by most trusted ISV software including Autodesk, Solidworks, Ansys, Enscape, and Vectorworks. The new MSI Workstation laptops also feature the latest security features including TPM 2.0, Windows Hello, and HDD Lock.
Our new Workstations not only provide outstanding performance but also feature superb mobility and stunning visualization for modern professionals.
- Derek Chen, MSI Notebook Worldwide Sales and Marketing Director
- Derek Chen, MSI Notebook Worldwide Sales and Marketing Director
MSI WS Series Workstation Laptops
The new MSI WS Series blends portability and performance in a sleek, stylish design. Ideal for the most advanced tasks, the new WS76 features a pure black chassis and a 4K mini-LED HDR1000-certified display which allows for finer control over highlights and shadows, producing more lifelike imagery. There are 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch available, both of which are packed with the powerful NVIDIA RTX A5000 Laptop GPUs and 11th gen Intel Core i9 processors. Designed for mobile professionals, the series is equipped with the worlds highest-capacity battery at 99.9 Whr, Wi-Fi 6E, and Thunderbolt 4.
Quick Specs
Processor: Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i9 Processors
Display:
- 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel (WS76)
- 15.6" UHD (3840x2160), 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (WS66)
- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), Touchscreen,close to 100%sRGB, IPS-Level panel (WS66)
Graphics:
- NVIDIA RTX A5000 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6
- NVIDIA RTX A3000 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6
Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB
Storage Slots:
- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
Networking: Up to 2.5GbE LAN, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2
Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White), Fingerprint Reader
Other Features: Thunderbolt 4, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2, Discrete TPM 2.0 / Fingerprint with Windows Hello support, HDD Password Support
Dimension and Weight:
- 396.1mm (W) x 259.4mm (D) x 20.25mm (H) / 2.45kg (WS76)
- 358.3mm (W) x 248mm (D) x 18.3~19.8mm (H) / 2.1kg (WS66)
Processor: Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i9 Processors
Display:
- 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel (WS76)
- 15.6" UHD (3840x2160), 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (WS66)
- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), Touchscreen,close to 100%sRGB, IPS-Level panel (WS66)
Graphics:
- NVIDIA RTX A5000 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6
- NVIDIA RTX A3000 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6
Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB
Storage Slots:
- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
Networking: Up to 2.5GbE LAN, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2
Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White), Fingerprint Reader
Other Features: Thunderbolt 4, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2, Discrete TPM 2.0 / Fingerprint with Windows Hello support, HDD Password Support
Dimension and Weight:
- 396.1mm (W) x 259.4mm (D) x 20.25mm (H) / 2.45kg (WS76)
- 358.3mm (W) x 248mm (D) x 18.3~19.8mm (H) / 2.1kg (WS66)
MSI WS76 Workstation Laptop
A true workhorse, the redesigned MSI WE76 pushes performance to the limit with an NVIDIA RTX A5000 Laptop GPU and 11th gen Intel Core i9 processor. It also comes with MSIs exclusive Cooler Boost 5, allowing users to unleash their full potential without worrying about overheating. The new MSI WE76 features a 4K resolution display with 100% AdobeRGB colour gamut coverage and Delta E<2, with each display calibrated in the factory and verified by Calman. It also boasts an FHD webcam for a better virtual meeting experience. To fully support a mobile workspace, the series has a variety of ports for multi-tasking usage, like Thunderbolt for quick charging and connectivity.
Quick Specs
Processor: Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i9 Processors
Display: 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate,100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel
Graphics:
- NVIDIA RTX A5000 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6
- NVIDIA RTX A3000 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6
Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB
Storage Slots:
- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
Networking: Up to 2.5GbE LAN, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2
Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White), Fingerprint Reader
Other Features: Thunderbolt 4, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2, Discrete TPM 2.0 / Fingerprint with Windows Hello support, HDD Password Support
Dimension and Weight: 397mm (W) x 284mm (D) x 25.9mm (H) / 2.9kg
Processor: Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i9 Processors
Display: 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate,100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel
Graphics:
- NVIDIA RTX A5000 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6
- NVIDIA RTX A3000 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6
Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB
Storage Slots:
- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
Networking: Up to 2.5GbE LAN, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2
Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White), Fingerprint Reader
Other Features: Thunderbolt 4, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2, Discrete TPM 2.0 / Fingerprint with Windows Hello support, HDD Password Support
Dimension and Weight: 397mm (W) x 284mm (D) x 25.9mm (H) / 2.9kg
MSI WF Series
The MSI WF Series is the ideal option for business people and aspiring creatives who need powerful workstation performance without the steep price tag. The 17.3-inch WF76 and 15.6-inch WF66 systems come with a new simple design, showing unique taste with a professional look.
Quick Specs
Processor: Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 Processors
Display:
- 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB, IPS-Level panel (WF76)
- 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB,IPS-Level panel (WF66)
Graphics:
- NVIDIA RTX A2000 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
- NVIDIA T1200 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB
Storage Slots: 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
Networking: 1GbE LAN, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2
Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White), Fingerprint Reader
Other Features: Discrete TPM 2.0 / Fingerprint with Windows Hello support, HDD Password Support
Dimension and Weight:
- 398mm (W) x 273mm (D) x 25.2mm (H) / 2.6kg (WF76)
- 359mm (W) x 259mm (D) x 24.9mm (H) / 2.3kg (WF66)
Processor: Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 Processors
Display:
- 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB, IPS-Level panel (WF76)
- 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB,IPS-Level panel (WF66)
Graphics:
- NVIDIA RTX A2000 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
- NVIDIA T1200 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB
Storage Slots: 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4
Networking: 1GbE LAN, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2
Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White), Fingerprint Reader
Other Features: Discrete TPM 2.0 / Fingerprint with Windows Hello support, HDD Password Support
Dimension and Weight:
- 398mm (W) x 273mm (D) x 25.2mm (H) / 2.6kg (WF76)
- 359mm (W) x 259mm (D) x 24.9mm (H) / 2.3kg (WF66)
Learn more about MSIs laptops for content creation at https://www.msi.com/Content-Creation