MSI Presents New Workstation Laptops with Latest NVIDIA RTX Professional Graphics

“Our new Workstations not only provide outstanding performance but also feature superb mobility and stunning visualization for modern professionals.”

- Derek Chen, MSI Notebook Worldwide Sales and Marketing Director

MSI WS Series Workstation Laptops

Quick Specs

Processor: Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i9 Processors

Display:

- 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel (WS76)

- 15.6" UHD (3840x2160), 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (WS66)

- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), Touchscreen,close to 100%sRGB, IPS-Level panel (WS66)

Graphics:

- NVIDIA RTX A3000 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6

Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB

Storage Slots:

- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4

Networking: Up to 2.5GbE LAN, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2

Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White), Fingerprint Reader

Other Features: Thunderbolt 4, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2, Discrete TPM 2.0 / Fingerprint with Windows Hello support, HDD Password Support

Dimension and Weight:

- 396.1mm (W) x 259.4mm (D) x 20.25mm (H) / 2.45kg (WS76)

MSI WF Series

Quick Specs

Processor: Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 Processors

Display:

- 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB, IPS-Level panel (WF76)

- 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB,IPS-Level panel (WF66)

Graphics:

- NVIDIA RTX A2000 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6

- NVIDIA T1200 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6

Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB

Storage Slots: 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4

Networking: 1GbE LAN, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2

Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White), Fingerprint Reader

Other Features: Discrete TPM 2.0 / Fingerprint with Windows Hello support, HDD Password Support

Dimension and Weight:

- 398mm (W) x 273mm (D) x 25.2mm (H) / 2.6kg (WF76)

- 359mm (W) x 259mm (D) x 24.9mm (H) / 2.3kg (WF66)

The new MSI WS Series blends portability and performance in a sleek, stylish design. Ideal for the most advanced tasks, the new WS76 features a pure black chassis and a 4K mini-LED HDR1000-certified display which allows for finer control over highlights and shadows, producing more lifelike imagery. There are 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch available, both of which are packed with the powerful NVIDIA RTX A5000 Laptop GPUs and 11th gen Intel Core i9 processors. Designed for mobile professionals, the series is equipped with the world’s highest-capacity battery at 99.9 Whr, Wi-Fi 6E, and Thunderbolt 4.A true workhorse, the redesigned MSI WE76 pushes performance to the limit with an NVIDIA RTX A5000 Laptop GPU and 11th gen Intel Core i9 processor. It also comes with MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 5, allowing users to unleash their full potential without worrying about overheating. The new MSI WE76 features a 4K resolution display with 100% AdobeRGB colour gamut coverage and Delta E<2, with each display calibrated in the factory and verified by Calman. It also boasts an FHD webcam for a better virtual meeting experience. To fully support a mobile workspace, the series has a variety of ports for multi-tasking usage, like Thunderbolt for quick charging and connectivity.The MSI WF Series is the ideal option for business people and aspiring creatives who need powerful workstation performance without the steep price tag. The 17.3-inch WF76 and 15.6-inch WF66 systems come with a new simple design, showing unique taste with a professional look.Learn more about MSI’s laptops for content creation at https://www.msi.com/Content-Creation