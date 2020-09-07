MSI Presents New Workstation Laptops with Latest NVIDIA RTX Professional Graphics

Our new Workstations not only provide outstanding performance but also feature superb mobility and stunning visualization for modern professionals.

- Derek Chen, MSI Notebook Worldwide Sales and Marketing Director

MSI WS Series Workstation Laptops

Quick Specs

Processor: Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i9 Processors

Display:

- 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), MiniLED, HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel (WS76)

- 15.6" UHD (3840x2160), 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (WS66)

- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), Touchscreen,close to 100%sRGB, IPS-Level panel (WS66)

Graphics:

-

- NVIDIA RTX A3000 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6

Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB

Storage Slots:

- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4

Networking: Up to 2.5GbE LAN, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2

Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White), Fingerprint Reader

Other Features: Thunderbolt 4, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2, Discrete TPM 2.0 / Fingerprint with Windows Hello support, HDD Password Support

Dimension and Weight:

- 396.1mm (W) x 259.4mm (D) x 20.25mm (H) / 2.45kg (WS76)

MSI WS76 Workstation Laptop

Quick Specs

Processor: Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i9 Processors

Display: 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate,100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel

Graphics:

- NVIDIA RTX A5000 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6

- NVIDIA RTX A3000 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6

Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB

Storage Slots:

- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4

- 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4

Networking: Up to 2.5GbE LAN, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2

Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White), Fingerprint Reader

Other Features: Thunderbolt 4, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2, Discrete TPM 2.0 / Fingerprint with Windows Hello support, HDD Password Support

Dimension and Weight: 397mm (W) x 284mm (D) x 25.9mm (H) / 2.9kg

MSI WF Series

Quick Specs

Processor: Up to latest 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 Processors

Display:

- 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB, IPS-Level panel (WF76)

- 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, close to 100%sRGB,IPS-Level panel (WF66)

Graphics:

- NVIDIA RTX A2000 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6

- NVIDIA T1200 Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6

Memory: DDR4-3200, 2 Slots, Max 64GB

Storage Slots: 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4

Networking: 1GbE LAN, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2

Keyboard: Single Backlit Keyboard (White), Fingerprint Reader

Other Features: Discrete TPM 2.0 / Fingerprint with Windows Hello support, HDD Password Support

Dimension and Weight:

- 398mm (W) x 273mm (D) x 25.2mm (H) / 2.6kg (WF76)

- 359mm (W) x 259mm (D) x 24.9mm (H) / 2.3kg (WF66)