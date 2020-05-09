Press Release
MSI presents the next-generation MSI Alpha 15 and Alpha 17 AMD-powered gaming laptops equipped with 7nm AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series processors and Radeon RX 5000 Series graphics. MSI first introduced the MSI Alpha 15 (A3DX) gaming laptop last year powered by the AMD Ryzen 3000 H-Series processors. The upgraded Alpha 15 and all-new Alpha 17 features the latest-generation AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series processor, equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor which packs 8 cores and 16 threads. Both laptops come equipped with the latest AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6GB GDDR6 graphics and up to 64GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory.
For a smooth gaming experience, the MSI Alpha 15 and MSI Alpha 17 packs Full HD 144Hz IPS-level panel with support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. Both laptops come with upgraded giant speakers with hi-res lossless audio technology. Options for per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries is also available for both models.
The MSI Alpha 15 and 17 gaming laptops feature MSIs revolutionary Cooler Boost 5 cooling solution featuring 7 heat pipes and 2 cooling fans to ensure maximum heat dissipation for uninterrupted gaming. Both laptops come with Gigabit Ethernet and the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 networking solution.
Specifications
Learn more about MSI's gaming laptops at https://www.msi.com//Laptops/
MSI Presents Next-Gen MSI Alpha 15 and Alpha 17 AMD-Powered Gaming Laptops
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« NVIDIA Has No Plans To Sell Founders Edition RTX 30-series Cards Inside Australia · MSI Presents Next-Gen MSI Alpha 15 and Alpha 17 AMD-Powered Gaming Laptops