MSI Presents Next-Gen MSI Alpha 15 and Alpha 17 AMD-Powered Gaming Laptops

For a smooth gaming experience, the MSI Alpha 15 and MSI Alpha 17 packs Full HD 144Hz IPS-level panel with support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. Both laptops come with upgraded giant speakers with hi-res lossless audio technology. Options for per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries is also available for both models.The MSI Alpha 15 and 17 gaming laptops feature MSI’s revolutionary Cooler Boost 5 cooling solution featuring 7 heat pipes and 2 cooling fans to ensure maximum heat dissipation for uninterrupted gaming. Both laptops come with Gigabit Ethernet and the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 networking solution.Learn more about MSI's gaming laptops at https://www.msi.com//Laptops/