MSI Presents Optix MAG301CR 30-Inch 200Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

Key Features

- 30” Curved Gaming display (1800R) – The best gameplay immersion.- WFHD Resolution - Games will look even better, displaying more details 2560x1080 WFHD resolution- 200Hz Refresh Rate – Respond faster with smoother frames.- 1ms Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.- Gaming OSD App – Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.- HDR Ready – Stunning visuals through contrast and shadow adjustment.- True colours – Colours and details will look more realistic and refined.- Adjustable Stand – Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics. AMD FreeSync – Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth gameplay.- MSI Mystic Light – The ultimate gaming finish.- Frameless design – Enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with super-narrow bezels.- 178° Wide Viewing Angle – Colours and details stay sharp with a 178° wide viewing angle.- Anti-Flicker & Less Blue Light – Game even longer by preventing eye strain and fatigue.MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MSI Optix MAG301CR gaming monitor at MSI.com