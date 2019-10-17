MSI Presents Optix MAG301CR 30-Inch 200Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

If Big Format Gaming Displays (BFGD) as too large for your liking, MSIs Optix MAG301CR gaming monitor sporting a 30-inch display might be the right size for your gaming needs. Introduced today, the Optix MAG301CR is a 30-inch WFHD (2560x1080) ultra-wide curved gaming monitor with a swift 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Supporting AMDs FreeSync Technology, the Optix MAG301CR can match the displays refresh rate with the graphics engine for ultra-smooth gaming visuals. The gaming monitor sports a 1800R curvature for greater gaming visual emersion and comes with MSI Mystic Light RGB at the rear for extended gaming ambiance to your gaming-space.
Being a gaming monitor, MSI packed the Optix MAG301CR all the essential features including MSIs Gaming OSD App that allows the user to tweak the monitors settings at the desktop using the mouse and keyboard. The app also comes with 7 different display modes that users can easily activate to enhance gameplay, media, or productivity. The Optix MAG301CR comes with an ergonomic stand that allows users to lower or raise height, tilt, swivel, and pivot to achieve the best viewing position.
Key Features- 30 Curved Gaming display (1800R) The best gameplay immersion.
- WFHD Resolution - Games will look even better, displaying more details 2560x1080 WFHD resolution
- 200Hz Refresh Rate Respond faster with smoother frames.
- 1ms Response Time Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
- Gaming OSD App Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.
- HDR Ready Stunning visuals through contrast and shadow adjustment.
- True colours Colours and details will look more realistic and refined.
- Adjustable Stand Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
- AMD FreeSync Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth gameplay.
- MSI Mystic Light The ultimate gaming finish.
- Frameless design Enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with super-narrow bezels.
- 178° Wide Viewing Angle Colours and details stay sharp with a 178° wide viewing angle.
- Anti-Flicker & Less Blue Light Game even longer by preventing eye strain and fatigue.
MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MSI Optix MAG301CR gaming monitor at MSI.com.
Source: MSI.com (Press Release)