MSI Presents Optix MPG341QR, MPG321UR-QD, and MPG321QRF-QD Gaming Monitors

MSI presents three new esports series gaming monitors  the Optix MPG341QR, Optix MPG321UR-QD, and Optix MPG321QRF-QD. The MSI MPG321UR-QD and MSI MPG321QRF-QD feature Quantum Dot technology for improved colour reproduction and deliver vivid gaming visuals. All the three new MSI gaming monitors are equipped with an IPS panel with 32-inch or 34-inch display. These also feature high resolution, high refresh rate, next-gen console compatibility, gaming intelligence, and many gamer-friendly features.

The new MSI Optix MPG341QR, Optix MPG321UR-QD, and Optix MPG321QRF-QD gaming monitors support NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and MSIs Gaming Intelligence  a suite of smart gaming technologies including SoundTune, Optix Scope, KVM 3.0, Smart Brightness, Night Vision, and others.



MSI Optix MPG341QR
IPS Panel  Provides 1ms fast response time, optimizes screen colours and brightness.
UWQHD High Resolution  Games will look even better, displaying more details.
144Hz Refresh Rate  Respond faster with smoother frames.
1ms Response Time  Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
Gaming Intelligence  Gaming Intelligence is how we label software integrated MSI products. These products contain AI gaming features for gamers' specific needs.
NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible  Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.
Gaming OSD App  Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.
Adjustable Stand  Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
VESA DisplayHDR 400  Stunning visuals through contrast and shadow adjustment.
Night Vision  Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.
MSI Mystic Light  The ultimate gaming finish.

MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD
Rapid IPS  Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.
UHD High Resolution  Games will look even better, displaying more details.
144Hz Refresh Rate  Respond faster with smoother frames.
1ms Response Time  Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
Gaming Intelligence  Gaming Intelligence is how we label software integrated MSI products. These products contain AI gaming features for gamers' specific needs.
NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible  Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.
HDMI 2.1-Best solution for console users. 4K 120Hz with HDMI interface.
Gaming OSD App  Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.
Adjustable Stand  Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
VESA DisplayHDR 600  Stunning visuals through contrast and shadow adjustment.
Night Vision  Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.
MSI Mystic Light  The ultimate gaming finish.

MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD
IPS Panel  Provides 1ms fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.
Quantum Dot - Provide accurate color imagery and support a cinema-standard DCI-P3 color gamut.
WQHD High Resolution  Games will look even better, displaying more details.
175Hz Refresh Rate  Respond faster with smoother frames.
1ms Response Time  Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
Gaming Intelligence  Gaming Intelligence is how we label software integrated MSI products. These products contain AI gaming features for gamers' specific needs.
NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible  Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.
Gaming OSD App  Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.
Adjustable Stand  Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
VESA DisplayHDR 600  Stunning visuals through contrast and shadow adjustment.
Night Vision  Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.
MSI Mystic Light  The ultimate gaming finish.

To learn more about the new MSI Esports Gaming Monitors, please visit MSI.com.

Product Pages:
MSI Optix MPG341QR
MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD
MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD


