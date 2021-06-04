MSI Presents Optix MPG341QR, MPG321UR-QD, and MPG321QRF-QD Gaming Monitors

MSI presents three new esports series gaming monitors the Optix MPG341QR, Optix MPG321UR-QD, and Optix MPG321QRF-QD. The MSI MPG321UR-QD and MSI MPG321QRF-QD feature Quantum Dot technology for improved colour reproduction and deliver vivid gaming visuals. All the three new MSI gaming monitors are equipped with an IPS panel with 32-inch or 34-inch display. These also feature high resolution, high refresh rate, next-gen console compatibility, gaming intelligence, and many gamer-friendly features.
The new MSI Optix MPG341QR, Optix MPG321UR-QD, and Optix MPG321QRF-QD gaming monitors support NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and MSIs Gaming Intelligence a suite of smart gaming technologies including SoundTune, Optix Scope, KVM 3.0, Smart Brightness, Night Vision, and others.
MSI Optix MPG341QR
IPS Panel Provides 1ms fast response time, optimizes screen colours and brightness.
UWQHD High Resolution Games will look even better, displaying more details.
144Hz Refresh Rate Respond faster with smoother frames.
1ms Response Time Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
Gaming Intelligence Gaming Intelligence is how we label software integrated MSI products. These products contain AI gaming features for gamers' specific needs.
NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.
Gaming OSD App Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.
Adjustable Stand Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
VESA DisplayHDR 400 Stunning visuals through contrast and shadow adjustment.
Night Vision Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.
MSI Mystic Light The ultimate gaming finish.
MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD
Rapid IPS Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.
UHD High Resolution Games will look even better, displaying more details.
144Hz Refresh Rate Respond faster with smoother frames.
1ms Response Time Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
Gaming Intelligence Gaming Intelligence is how we label software integrated MSI products. These products contain AI gaming features for gamers' specific needs.
NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.
HDMI 2.1-Best solution for console users. 4K 120Hz with HDMI interface.
Gaming OSD App Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.
Adjustable Stand Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
VESA DisplayHDR 600 Stunning visuals through contrast and shadow adjustment.
Night Vision Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.
MSI Mystic Light The ultimate gaming finish.
MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD
IPS Panel Provides 1ms fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.
Quantum Dot - Provide accurate color imagery and support a cinema-standard DCI-P3 color gamut.
WQHD High Resolution Games will look even better, displaying more details.
175Hz Refresh Rate Respond faster with smoother frames.
1ms Response Time Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.
Gaming Intelligence Gaming Intelligence is how we label software integrated MSI products. These products contain AI gaming features for gamers' specific needs.
NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.
Gaming OSD App Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.
Adjustable Stand Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics.
VESA DisplayHDR 600 Stunning visuals through contrast and shadow adjustment.
Night Vision Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas.
MSI Mystic Light The ultimate gaming finish.
To learn more about the new MSI Esports Gaming Monitors, please visit MSI.com.
Product Pages:
MSI Optix MPG341QR
MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD
MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD