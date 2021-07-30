MSI Presents PRO AP241Z High-Performance AIO PC Powered by AMD Ryzen APUs

MSI presents the PRO AP241Z high-performance all-in-one PC for work and study. The MSI PRO AP241Z is the AMD Ryzen-powered version of the PRO AP241 11M introduced last year. The PRO AP241Z is equipped with the Ryzen 5000 Series APUs up to an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. This AIO PC also comes with an IPS display panel with superb colour accuracy and wide viewing angles. The display also comes with blue light technology and anti-flicker. The MSI PRO AP241Z supports FW TPM technology that provides advanced security.
Designed for Work and Study
The MSI PRO AP241Z is designed to deliver comfort and all the essential features for work and study. Anti-flicker and low blue light technology for the display help to keep your eyes healthy and reduce fatigue throughout long work hours. It comes with an HDMI-out port to support another monitor for dual-monitor setups to enhance productivity. The PRO AP241Z uses a server-grade cooling system to reduce CPU thermal throttling and supports FW TPM technology that can protect device data from attacks by malicious software and unauthorized access.
Essential Features
The MSI PRO AP241Z packs essential features including Wi-Fi 6E and a plethora of USB ports for peripherals and devices. The AIO PC uses dual-channel DDR4 SO-DIMMs, supporting up to 64GB of memory. It comes with the MSI Full HD Webcam with an integrated microphone for video conferencing and more.
