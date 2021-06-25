MSI Presents PRO DP130 Business and Productivity Desktop PC

MSI presents the compact and space-saving PRO DP130 desktop PC designed for business and productivity featuring the 11th generation Intel Core processors. The MSI PRO DP130 features a 13L volume tower chassis with styling inspired by natural bamboo standing sleek and tall. The PRO DP130 supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and can be equipped with up to an Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210.
Develop A Strong Foundation with Stylish Design
The MSI PRO DP130 Series was inspired by natural bamboo's perseverance, transformation, and refinement sleek, tall, and strong.
Efficient Productivity for Faster Workflow
The MSI PRO DP130 is perfect for businesses that want to maximize productivity. This 13L PC features up to Intel i7-11700 processor, up to 64GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory, and the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology ready to tackle any modern workload with great efficiency. Equipped with a VGA, HDMI, and DP Port, the MSI PRO DP130 can support up to three displays. It can also be configured with discrete NVIDIA GeForce graphics to power multimedia applications and to meet various business applications.
Be More Productive with Flexible Tools
The MSI PRO DP130 PC Series features MSI's exclusive software MSI Center. The features include Smart Priority that allows users to arrange their work and enjoy Sound Tune, which can eliminate background noises during online meetings. Additionally, to support your business, the MSI PRO DP130 features FW TPM so that you can enjoy a safer environment for your business information and not worry about information security problems.
MSI PRO DP130 Series Desktop PC Specification
CPU:
- Intel Core i7-11700/ i7-11700F
- Intel Core i5-11400/ i5-11400F
- Intel Core i3-10105/ i3-10105F
- Pentium Gold G6405
OS: Windows 10 Home (Free upgrade for Windows 11, when available)
Chipset: Intel H510
Storage: 1x M.2 SSD / 1x 3.5 HDD
Memory: 2x DDR4 3200MHz U-DIMM, up to 64GB
Graphics:
- GeForce GT 1030 2GD4 LP OC
- N730K-2GD5HLP/OC or Intel IGD
Sound: Realtek ALC897
LAN: Intel I219-V
Wi-Fi: Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 / Intel Wireless AC 3168 (either one)
USB Ports:
- 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A
- 6x USB 2.0 Type A
Video Output Ports: 1x DP out (1.4) / 1x HDMI out(2.0) / 1x VGA out
Audio Ports: 2x Mic-in, 1x Headphone-out
Other Ports: 1x RJ45 / 1x PS/2 / 2x WiFi Antenna / 1x COM port / 1x DC Jack
Power: 350W TFX PSU
Volume: 13-Liter
Dimension (WHD): 97 x 340 x 430.2 mm / (3.82 x 13.39 x 16.94 inch)
Net Weight: 4.53kg (9.99lbs)
Learn more about the MSI PRO DP130 PC for business and productivity at MSI.com.