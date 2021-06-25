MSI Presents PRO DP130 Business and Productivity Desktop PC

MSI PRO DP130 Series Desktop PC Specification

CPU:

- Intel Core i7-11700/ i7-11700F

- Intel Core i5-11400/ i5-11400F

- Intel Core i3-10105/ i3-10105F

- Pentium Gold G6405

OS: Windows 10 Home (Free upgrade for Windows 11, when available)

Chipset: Intel H510

Storage: 1x M.2 SSD / 1x 3.5 HDD

Memory: 2x DDR4 3200MHz U-DIMM, up to 64GB

Graphics:

- GeForce GT 1030 2GD4 LP OC

- N730K-2GD5HLP/OC or Intel IGD

Sound: Realtek ALC897

LAN: Intel I219-V

Wi-Fi: Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 / Intel Wireless AC 3168 (either one)

USB Ports:

- 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A

- 6x USB 2.0 Type A

Video Output Ports: 1x DP out (1.4) / 1x HDMI out(2.0) / 1x VGA out

Audio Ports: 2x Mic-in, 1x Headphone-out

Other Ports: 1x RJ45 / 1x PS/2 / 2x WiFi Antenna / 1x COM port / 1x DC Jack

Power: 350W TFX PSU

Volume: 13-Liter

Dimension (WHD): 97 x 340 x 430.2 mm / (3.82 x 13.39 x 16.94 inch)

Net Weight: 4.53kg (9.99lbs)

The MSI PRO DP130 Series was inspired by natural bamboo's perseverance, transformation, and refinement  sleek, tall, and strong.The MSI PRO DP130 is perfect for businesses that want to maximize productivity. This 13L PC features up to Intel i7-11700 processor, up to 64GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory, and the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology  ready to tackle any modern workload with great efficiency. Equipped with a VGA, HDMI, and DP Port, the MSI PRO DP130 can support up to three displays. It can also be configured with discrete NVIDIA GeForce graphics to power multimedia applications and to meet various business applications.The MSI PRO DP130 PC Series features MSI's exclusive software MSI Center. The features include Smart Priority that allows users to arrange their work and enjoy Sound Tune, which can eliminate background noises during online meetings. Additionally, to support your business, the MSI PRO DP130 features FW TPM so that you can enjoy a safer environment for your business information and not worry about information security problems.Learn more about the MSI PRO DP130 PC for business and productivity at MSI.com