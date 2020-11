MSI Presents RTX 30 SUPRIM Series Graphics Cards

MSI SUPRIM Series

MSI RTX 30 SUPRIM X Series Graphics Cards

MSI RTX 30 SUPRIM Series Graphics Cards

The SUPRIM Series features the TRI FROZR 2S cooling system keeps temperatures in check to allow the graphics card to sustain tremendous performance. An extensive assembly of TORX FAN 4.0, Airflow Control fins, Core Pipes, and a base plate efficiently absorb and dissipate heat from critical components. The combination of TRI FROZR 2Ss high thermal transfer efficiency and silent optimizations in the fans and heatsink fins allow SUPRIM to be very quiet, if not silent, during operation.Looking to the exterior, the MSI SUPRIM is clad in a modern aesthetic that reflects a high-performance lifestyle. Polished aluminium on the cooler enclosure and backplate impart a rigid menacing look and feel. Flowing RGB lighting can be customized with Dragon Center and MSI Mystic Light to erupt in millions of colours and several dynamic effects.Get more than just a graphics card with a bundled mousepad and support stand for additional reinforcement. Take the experience further with the Dragon Center software suite, with utilities such as Frozr AI Cooling that unifies system fans connected to a compatible MSI motherboard to react to changes in GPU thermal output. Take full control with MSI Afterburner , the most recognized graphics card overclocking software utility in the world.Cores: 10496 UnitsExtreme Performance: 1875MHz (via Dragon Center)Boost Clock: 1860MHzMemory Speed: 19.5 GbpsMemory: 24GB GDDR6XMemory Bus: 384-bitOutput: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1Power Consumption: 420WPower Connectors: 3x 8-pin PCIeCard Dimension: 336 x 140 x 61 mmCard Weight: 1895gCores: 8704 UnitsExtreme Performance: 1920MHz (via Dragon Center)Boost Clock: 1905MHzMemory Speed: 19 GbpsMemory: 10GB GDDR6XMemory Bus: 320-bitOutput: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1Power Consumption: 370WPower Connectors: 3x 8-pin PCIeCard Dimension: 335 x 140 x 61 mmCard Weight: 1882gCores: 5888 UnitsExtreme Performance: 1920MHz (via Dragon Center)Boost Clock: 1905MHzMemory Speed: 14 GbpsMemory: 8GB GDDR6Memory Bus: 256-bitOutput: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1Power Consumption: 280WPower Connectors: 2x 8-pin PCIeCard Dimension: 336 x 140 x 61 mmCard Weight: 1736gCores: 10496 UnitsExtreme Performance: 1815MHz (via Dragon Center)Boost Clock: 1800MHzMemory Speed: 19.5 GbpsMemory: 24GB GDDR6XMemory Bus: 384-bitOutput: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1Power Consumption: 420WPower Connectors: 3x 8-pin PCIeCard Dimension: 336 x 140 x 61 mmCard Weight: 1895gCores: 8704 UnitsExtreme Performance: 1800MHz (via Dragon Center)Boost Clock: 1785MHzMemory Speed: 19 GbpsMemory: 10GB GDDR6XMemory Bus: 320-bitOutput: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1Power Consumption: 370WPower Connectors: 3x 8-pin PCIeCard Dimension: 335 x 140 x 61 mmCard Weight: 1882gCores: 5888 UnitsExtreme Performance: 1785MHz (via Dragon Center)Boost Clock: 1770MHzMemory Speed: 14 GbpsMemory: 8GB GDDR6Memory Bus: 256-bitOutput: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1Power Consumption: 280WPower Connectors: 2x 8-pin PCIeCard Dimension: 336 x 140 x 61 mmCard Weight: 1736gThe MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X 24G and MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 10G are now available at partner resellers worldwide for US$1,749.99 and US$899.99 SRP, respectively. Currently listed at Newegg (USA), Scan Computers (UK), and PC Case Gear (Australia). The MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM X 8G will be available in early December 2020. No information available regarding the availability of the MSI SUPRIM (non-X) Series models.For more information, please visit the product page links below: