MSI Presents RTX 30 SUPRIM Series Graphics Cards

MSI is proud to present the all-new SUPRIM Series graphics cards designed and built from decades of circuit engineering and cooling development. The MSI SUPRIM Series highlights premium features such as a dedicated heatsink for memory chips, dual BIOS, the MSI TRI FROZR 2S Cooling System, and MSI Mystic Light. The SUPRIM cards feature polished aluminium on the cooler shroud and backplate to give it premium looks and feel. The MSI SUPRIM Series consists of three NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070.
MSI SUPRIM SeriesThe SUPRIM Series features the TRI FROZR 2S cooling system keeps temperatures in check to allow the graphics card to sustain tremendous performance. An extensive assembly of TORX FAN 4.0, Airflow Control fins, Core Pipes, and a base plate efficiently absorb and dissipate heat from critical components. The combination of TRI FROZR 2Ss high thermal transfer efficiency and silent optimizations in the fans and heatsink fins allow SUPRIM to be very quiet, if not silent, during operation.
Looking to the exterior, the MSI SUPRIM is clad in a modern aesthetic that reflects a high-performance lifestyle. Polished aluminium on the cooler enclosure and backplate impart a rigid menacing look and feel. Flowing RGB lighting can be customized with Dragon Center and MSI Mystic Light to erupt in millions of colours and several dynamic effects.
Get more than just a graphics card with a bundled mousepad and support stand for additional reinforcement. Take the experience further with the Dragon Center software suite, with utilities such as Frozr AI Cooling that unifies system fans connected to a compatible MSI motherboard to react to changes in GPU thermal output. Take full control with MSI Afterburner, the most recognized graphics card overclocking software utility in the world.
MSI RTX 30 SUPRIM X Series Graphics CardsMSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X 24G
Cores: 10496 Units
Extreme Performance: 1875MHz (via Dragon Center)
Boost Clock: 1860MHz
Memory Speed: 19.5 Gbps
Memory: 24GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 384-bit
Output: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1
Power Consumption: 420W
Power Connectors: 3x 8-pin PCIe
Card Dimension: 336 x 140 x 61 mm
Card Weight: 1895g
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 10G
Cores: 8704 Units
Extreme Performance: 1920MHz (via Dragon Center)
Boost Clock: 1905MHz
Memory Speed: 19 Gbps
Memory: 10GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 320-bit
Output: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1
Power Consumption: 370W
Power Connectors: 3x 8-pin PCIe
Card Dimension: 335 x 140 x 61 mm
Card Weight: 1882g
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM X 8G
Cores: 5888 Units
Extreme Performance: 1920MHz (via Dragon Center)
Boost Clock: 1905MHz
Memory Speed: 14 Gbps
Memory: 8GB GDDR6
Memory Bus: 256-bit
Output: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1
Power Consumption: 280W
Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin PCIe
Card Dimension: 336 x 140 x 61 mm
Card Weight: 1736g
MSI RTX 30 SUPRIM Series Graphics CardsMSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM 24G
Cores: 10496 Units
Extreme Performance: 1815MHz (via Dragon Center)
Boost Clock: 1800MHz
Memory Speed: 19.5 Gbps
Memory: 24GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 384-bit
Output: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1
Power Consumption: 420W
Power Connectors: 3x 8-pin PCIe
Card Dimension: 336 x 140 x 61 mm
Card Weight: 1895g
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM 10G
Cores: 8704 Units
Extreme Performance: 1800MHz (via Dragon Center)
Boost Clock: 1785MHz
Memory Speed: 19 Gbps
Memory: 10GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus: 320-bit
Output: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1
Power Consumption: 370W
Power Connectors: 3x 8-pin PCIe
Card Dimension: 335 x 140 x 61 mm
Card Weight: 1882g
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM 8G
Cores: 5888 Units
Extreme Performance: 1785MHz (via Dragon Center)
Boost Clock: 1770MHz
Memory Speed: 14 Gbps
Memory: 8GB GDDR6
Memory Bus: 256-bit
Output: 3x DisplayPort v1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1
Power Consumption: 280W
Power Connectors: 2x 8-pin PCIe
Card Dimension: 336 x 140 x 61 mm
Card Weight: 1736g
Pricing and Availability
The MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X 24G and MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 10G are now available at partner resellers worldwide for US$1,749.99 and US$899.99 SRP, respectively. Currently listed at Newegg (USA), Scan Computers (UK), and PC Case Gear (Australia). The MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM X 8G will be available in early December 2020. No information available regarding the availability of the MSI SUPRIM (non-X) Series models.
For more information, please visit the product page links below:
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X 24G
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM 24G
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 10G
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM 10G
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM X 8G
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM 8G
Source: MSI