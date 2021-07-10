MSI Presents SONIC RED Switches and Vigor GK71 Sonic Gaming Keyboard

MSI, in partnership with Kailh, introduces the MSI SONIC RED linear switch which is deemed the worlds lightest linear mechanical switch with an actuation force of just 35g. The MSI SONIC RED switches offer effortless and quick responses to reduce finger fatigue and a more comfortable gaming experience. The switches have a 1.9mm pre-travel distance and a 4.0mm total travel distance. Along with the new switch comes the new MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic gaming keyboard fitted with the MSI SONIC RED mechanical switches.
MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic
The MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic is a mid- to high-end gaming keyboard designed for gamers. It uses an aircraft-grade aluminium alloy top to provide a rigid and durable structure. The keyboard comes with a memory foam wrist rest for added comfort, and dedicated media control buttons with a smart dual touch volume and media control knob.
The Vigor GK71 Sonic comes equipped with MSI ClearCaps which are dual-layer keycaps with a transparent bottom to enhanced RGB illumination. The keyboard features MSI Mystic Light with stunning RGB lighting effects. The keyboard comes with built-in memory that can save up to three profiles. Use the MSIs exclusive MSI Center software for lighting and other customizations.
