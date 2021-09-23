MSI PRO AP241 11M All-in-one PC For Work and Study

MSI introduces the PRO AP241 11M all-in-one PC featuring a desktop-grade Intel H510 chipset and the 11th generation Intel Core processors designed for efficiency and productivity. The MSI PRO AP241 11M is designed with easier access to key components including the CPU, memory, SSD, and HDD for easy troubleshooting and upgrades. The PRO AP241 11M is fitted with a 23.8-inch FHD IPS display with superb colour accuracy and 178° wide viewing angles.
Care About Your Work and StudyThe MSI PRO AP241 11M can help improve workflow and efficiency. With an HDMI-out port, you are able to connect to another monitor and easily navigate multiple windows or documents at the same time. Anti-flicker technology for the display helps to keep your eyes healthy and reduce fatigue throughout long work hours. Featuring up to Intel® Core i7-11700 processor, PRO AP241 11M stays responsive with low load times when multi-tasking while remaining cool thanks to its server-grade cooling system to reduce CPU thermal throttling. Information security is always indispensable for businesses; the PRO AP241 11M supports FW TPM technology which can protect device data from attacks by malicious software and unauthorized access.
Make It Simple To Connect To The WorldWith a slim design and two colourways, the MSI PRO AP241 11M brings a professional and sleek look to any office or room. When you need to attend an online conference call or online courses, simply connect the included MSI Full HD Webcam with an integrated microphone to the PC. Bluetooth 5.2 and built-in Wi-Fi further amplifies wireless device compatibility with headsets, mice, keyboards, and more to increase user experience and reduce wire clutter. The IPS panel display with a wide viewing angle and full HD resolution (1920x1080) allows for crystal clear video calls and easily readable text and graphics. Whats more, the tool-free design makes the MSI PRO AP241 11M easy to assemble and disassemble, making the system simple to relocate when needed.
MSI PRO AP241 11M AIO PC Features
Up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700
Up to 64GB of Dual Channel Memory
Windows 10 Home - MSI recommends Windows 10 Pro for business
Free upgrade to Windows 11, when available
23.8" IPS Grade Panel LED Backlight (1920 x 1080 FHD)
Intel Rocket Lake processors with DDR4 memory
MSI Anti-Flicker & Less Blue Light technologies protect users' eyes
178° wide viewing angle screen
Supports Wi-Fi 6
FW TPM design secures your confidential data with encryption keys
Silent PRO Cooling System: Server Grade Thermal Module ensures a silent and stable operation with a longer life cycle
