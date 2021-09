MSI PRO AP241 11M All-in-one PC For Work and Study

Care About Your Work and Study

The MSI PRO AP241 11M can help improve workflow and efficiency. With an HDMI-out port, you are able to connect to another monitor and easily navigate multiple windows or documents at the same time. Anti-flicker technology for the display helps to keep your eyes healthy and reduce fatigue throughout long work hours. Featuring up to Intel® Core™ i7-11700 processor, PRO AP241 11M stays responsive with low load times when multi-tasking while remaining cool thanks to its server-grade cooling system to reduce CPU thermal throttling. Information security is always indispensable for businesses; the PRO AP241 11M supports FW TPM technology which can protect device data from attacks by malicious software and unauthorized access.With a slim design and two colourways, the MSI PRO AP241 11M brings a professional and sleek look to any office or room. When you need to attend an online conference call or online courses, simply connect the included MSI Full HD Webcam with an integrated microphone to the PC. Bluetooth 5.2 and built-in Wi-Fi further amplifies wireless device compatibility with headsets, mice, keyboards, and more to increase user experience and reduce wire clutter. The IPS panel display with a wide viewing angle and full HD resolution (1920x1080) allows for crystal clear video calls and easily readable text and graphics. What’s more, the tool-free design makes the MSI PRO AP241 11M easy to assemble and disassemble, making the system simple to relocate when needed.Up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700Up to 64GB of Dual Channel MemoryWindows 10 Home - MSI recommends Windows 10 Pro for businessFree upgrade to Windows 11, when available23.8" IPS Grade Panel LED Backlight (1920 x 1080 FHD)Intel Rocket Lake processors with DDR4 memoryMSI Anti-Flicker & Less Blue Light technologies protect users' eyes178° wide viewing angle screenSupports Wi-Fi 6FW TPM design secures your confidential data with encryption keysSilent PRO Cooling System: Server Grade Thermal Module ensures a silent and stable operation with a longer life cycleFW TPM design secures your confidential data with encryption keysTo learn more about the PRO AP241 11M AIO PC, please visit MSI.com