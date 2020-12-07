Press Release
MSI readies a BIOS update for its Intel 400-Series motherboards including the Z490, B460, and H410 chipset-based motherboards to support Re-Size BAR. The first batch of BIOS updates will be available for the MSI Z490 motherboards which will be available this week. As for the MSI B460 and H410 motherboards, the new BIOS version will be released in the next two weeks. See BIOS update schedule below.
MSI aims to deliver the best performance possible to its Intel 400-Series motherboards by enabling support for the Re-Size BAR system memory-enhancing feature. Re-Size BAR is a platform approach to deliver more performance by allowing the system to access the VRAM on the graphics cards. This is the same feature concept of AMD Smart Access Memory which is available on AMD 500-Series motherboards powered by AMD Ryzen 5000-Series processors paired with AMD Radeon RX 6000-Series GPUs. As for Intel 400-Series Re-Size BAR support, it also works with AMD Radeon RX 6000-Series GPUs as seen on the screenshot below showing the MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE with Re-Size BAR support.
MSIs BIOS update for the AMD 500-Series motherboards to enable AMD Smart Access Memory is already readily available at MSI.com
Source: MSI
MSI Readies BIOS Update For Intel 400-Series Motherboard to Support Re-Size BAR
Comments
Recent Stories
« DeepCool Introduces MATREXX 40 Micro-ATX Chassis · MSI Readies BIOS Update For Intel 400-Series Motherboard to Support Re-Size BAR