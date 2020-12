MSI Readies BIOS Update For Intel 400-Series Motherboard to Support Re-Size BAR

MSI aims to deliver the best performance possible to its Intel 400-Series motherboards by enabling support for the Re-Size BAR system memory-enhancing feature. Re-Size BAR is a platform approach to deliver more performance by allowing the system to access the VRAM on the graphics cards. This is the same feature concept of AMD Smart Access Memory which is available on AMD 500-Series motherboards powered by AMD Ryzen 5000-Series processors paired with AMD Radeon RX 6000-Series GPUs. As for Intel 400-Series’ Re-Size BAR support, it also works with AMD Radeon RX 6000-Series GPUs as seen on the screenshot below showing the MSI MEG Z490 GODLIKE with Re-Size BAR support.MSI’s BIOS update for the AMD 500-Series motherboards to enable AMD Smart Access Memory is already readily available at MSI.com