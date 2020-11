MSI Releases Beta BIOS for AMD 500 Series Motherboards to Support AMD Smart Access Memory

AMD Smart Access Memory

The AMD Smart Access Memory is an innovative feature that allows the AMD-powered system to access the full capacity of the VRAM on the graphics card. Compare to the current solution which has 256MB access limitation, this feature will provide the users better gaming experience. AMD Smart Access Memory works on systems that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors paired with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards on AMD 500 Series motherboards. Smart Access Memory delivers up to 11% extra performance improvement across selected game titles.AMD 500 Series MotherboardsAMD Ryzen 5000 Series ProcessorsAMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GraphicsAMD Radeon Software Driver 20.11.2 or newerLatest Motherboard BIOS (based on AMD AGESA 1.1.0.0)For MSI motherboard users, enabling SMART ACCESS MEMORY is quite simple. It only takes a few clicks after updating the BIOS. Go to “Settings > Advanced > PCI Subsystem Settings”, enable “Re-size BAR” and “Above 4G memory/Crypto Currency mining”, press “F10”, to save the settings and reboot. The requirement of this feature is pairing the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card with AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processor. And don’t forget to update the graphics card driver to the latest version as well. After these steps, this feature is online and ready to boost gaming performance.All the AMD 500 series motherboard from MSI, AMD 570, B550, and A520 models, is now ready for this new feature. Users can go to the corresponding support page of the product to download the latest BIOS for this breakthrough technology and enjoy that sweet performance boost. See sample Beta BIOS description below.For more information regarding the AMD Smart Access Memory, please visit AMD.com