MSI Releases Beta BIOS for AMD 500 Series Motherboards to Support AMD Smart Access Memory

MSI announces support for AMDs new Smart Access Memory (SAM) feature, releasing a new Beta BIOS for all MSI AMD 500 series motherboards. The new Beta BIOS version is now available for download on the MSI website.
AMD Smart Access Memory
The AMD Smart Access Memory is an innovative feature that allows the AMD-powered system to access the full capacity of the VRAM on the graphics card. Compare to the current solution which has 256MB access limitation, this feature will provide the users better gaming experience. AMD Smart Access Memory works on systems that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors paired with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards on AMD 500 Series motherboards. Smart Access Memory delivers up to 11% extra performance improvement across selected game titles.
Smart Access Memory System RequirementsHardware
AMD 500 Series Motherboards
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics
Software
AMD Radeon Software Driver 20.11.2 or newer
Latest Motherboard BIOS (based on AMD AGESA 1.1.0.0)
Enabling Smart Access Memory on MSI MotherboardsFor MSI motherboard users, enabling SMART ACCESS MEMORY is quite simple. It only takes a few clicks after updating the BIOS. Go to Settings > Advanced > PCI Subsystem Settings, enable Re-size BAR and Above 4G memory/Crypto Currency mining, press F10, to save the settings and reboot. The requirement of this feature is pairing the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card with AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processor. And dont forget to update the graphics card driver to the latest version as well. After these steps, this feature is online and ready to boost gaming performance.
All the AMD 500 series motherboard from MSI, AMD 570, B550, and A520 models, is now ready for this new feature. Users can go to the corresponding support page of the product to download the latest BIOS for this breakthrough technology and enjoy that sweet performance boost. See sample Beta BIOS description below.
For more information regarding the AMD Smart Access Memory, please visit AMD.com
MSI AMD 500 Series Motherboard Support List
MEG X570 GODLIKE
MEG X570 ACE
MEG X570 UNIFY
Prestige X570 CREATION
MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI
MPG X570 GAMING EDGE WIFI
MPG X570 GAMING PLUS
MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI
X570-A PRO
MEG B550 UNIFY
MEG B550 UNIFY-X
MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI
MPG B550 GAMING EDGE WIFI
MPG B550I GAMING EDIGE WIFI
MPG B550 GAMING PLUS
MAG B550 TOMAHAWK
MAG B550 TORPEDO
MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI
MAG B550M MORTAR
MAG B550M BAZOOKA
MAG B550M VECTOR WIFI
B550-A PRO
B550M PRO-VDH WIFI
B550M PRO-VDH
B550M PRO-DASH
B550M PRO
B550M-A PRO
MAG A520 VECTOR WIFI
A520M PRO
A520M PRO-VH
A520M PRO-C DASH
A520M-A PRO
MEG X570 GODLIKE
MEG X570 ACE
MEG X570 UNIFY
Prestige X570 CREATION
MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI
MPG X570 GAMING EDGE WIFI
MPG X570 GAMING PLUS
MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI
X570-A PRO
MEG B550 UNIFY
MEG B550 UNIFY-X
MPG B550 GAMING CARBON WIFI
MPG B550 GAMING EDGE WIFI
MPG B550I GAMING EDIGE WIFI
MPG B550 GAMING PLUS
MAG B550 TOMAHAWK
MAG B550 TORPEDO
MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI
MAG B550M MORTAR
MAG B550M BAZOOKA
MAG B550M VECTOR WIFI
B550-A PRO
B550M PRO-VDH WIFI
B550M PRO-VDH
B550M PRO-DASH
B550M PRO
B550M-A PRO
MAG A520 VECTOR WIFI
A520M PRO
A520M PRO-VH
A520M PRO-C DASH
A520M-A PRO
Source: MSI.com