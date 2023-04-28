MSI Releases BIOS Updates To Support AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

MSI is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, a groundbreaking processor built on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. Featuring AMD's innovative 3D V-Cache technology, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D promises a significant boost in computing power, enhanced instructions per cycle (IPC), and improved power efficiency compared to its predecessors.
This new processor is designed to seamlessly integrate with the AM5 socket ecosystem, granting users access to PCIe Gen 5 bandwidth and high-speed DDR5 memory support. Built on a cutting-edge 4nm process, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D sets new benchmarks for performance, power efficiency, and responsiveness, making it ideal for both intensive gaming and content creation.
MSIs X870(E) motherboards are fully compatible with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, offering a robust lineup that includes the MEG X870E GODLIKE and the MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WIFI. Together, MSIs X870(E) motherboards and AMDs latest processors unlock peak gaming performance for users, setting the stage for an exhilarating computing experience.
The latest AGESA COMBO PI-1.2.0.2a BIOS will also provide more performance-optimized stability on the new AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. This BIOS will still be compatible with any existing MSI's X670(E) and B650 motherboards.
Discover the future of high-performance computing with MSI, powered by AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors. For the latest updates and availability, visit the MSI X870/X870E landing page.