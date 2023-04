MSI Releases Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Series Graphics Cards

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING TRIO Series

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 VENTUS Series

GAMING TRIO preserves its iconic DNA with a refreshing and dapper, yet familiar look. Meanwhile, its able to maintain the same great balance between performance, cooling, and low noise that gamers have come to trust. Leading this updated product series is the evolutionary TORX Fan 5.0 design with pairs of three fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 3 cooling system. The RTX 4070 GAMING TRIO features the proven nickel-plated copper baseplate and up to 6 core pipes at the core of the heatsink assist to dissipate the heat effectively. A metal backplate with a flow-through opening design adds heat dissipation efficiency and strength to the graphics card while also providing passive cooling action through the implementation of thermal pads. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating color in synchrony with the rest of the PC through MSI Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link.Offering the most price-performance-focused approach, the popular VENTUS series is a cornerstone in the GeForce RTX 4070 lineup. The embodiment of a no-frills Spartan design philosophy, VENTUS cards maintain the essentials to accomplish any task at hand. A robust cooling system fitted with three or two of award-winning TORX 4.0 fans, a reinforcing backplate, and a well-rounded aesthetic make this graphics card suitable for any build. Both triple-fan VENTUS 3X and dual-fan VENTUS 2X versions of the GeForce RTX 4070 will be available.The new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 series cards are expected to be available starting April 13th, 2023. Some models are already listed on Overclockers UK