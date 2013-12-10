MSI Reveals Latest Gaming Laptops at MSIology Launch Event

MSI reveals its latest gaming laptops featuring GeForce RTX 30-series graphics at the MSIology Virtual Launch event. MSI configured the fastest graphics for laptops of early 2021 in its GE, GS, GP, and GF series. MSI will be offering models with up to a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics that delivers ultra-performance for gamers and enthusiasts. Powered by Ampere, NVIDIA's 2nd gen RTX architecture, experience the ground-breaking enhanced RT Core, new streaming multiprocessors, for the most realistic ray-traced graphics, and the Tensor Cores for cutting-edge AI rendering technology.
Moreover, MSI collaborates with Intel and NVIDIA, adapting the Resizable Bar technology, the technique which enables CPU to have full access to GPU memory and boost the frame-per-second (FPS) by 5%-10% to advance gaming to the next level. MSIs new line-up pioneers the market to support Wi-Fi 6E, capable of operating in the 6 GHz band.
MSI GE Raider Series: MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat
The untold story and divine beasts are now engraved on the chassis of the GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, which symbolizes the infinite power! Like the legendary series of the GE76 and GE66 Raider, the GE series not only has a flashy design with MSI Mystic Light, it also has the best performance you can obtain from a gaming laptop. It is equipped with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, up to the latest Intel Core i9-10980HK Processor and introduces the latest Wi-Fi 6E, which is the first in the industry, to help laptops take advantage of the additional connectivity. To assure the gaming passion wont overheat, the GE Series gaming laptops are also outfitted with MSI Cooler Boost 5, consisting of 6 heat pipes with 2 fans, driving more airflow to quickly cool the laptop down.
MSI will also be releasing the similarly specced GE76 and GE66 Raider models with GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics.
MSI GS66 Stealth
With its unique low-profile design, the MSI GS66 Stealth is the perfect camouflage for business professionals who want to conceal their inner gamer. Its "Sharper in Core black" premium design has won awards, such as the IF Design Award and Red dot winner of 2020. Outfitted with the latest GeForce RTX 30 series, the graphics DLSS AI rendering technology enables gamers to play at a stunning 4K, ray tracing and a boost over 60 FPS for the most realistic gaming vibes. GS66 also reveals the true computing powered by Intel's latest processor up to 8 cores for better performance.
In addition, MSI GS66 Stealth comes with the Cooler Boost Trinity+ system with the worlds thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edged blades, extremely smooth 300Hz IPS-level display, and another worlds champion title: 99.9Whr highest-capacity battery in laptop. GS66 also supports True Colour 3.0 and the best surround viewing mode with a 1+2 Matrix Display.
MSI GP66 and GP76 Leopard
MSI presents the all-new MSI GP66 Leopard and MSI GP76 Leopard. Its built for everyday work and heavy demanding jobs of engineers. The new chassis showcases the finesse and understatement; however, the GP Leopard series is even stronger than ever. The GP66 & GP76 Leopard is equipped with up to GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and the latest Intel Core i7 Processors to reveal the true computing and rendering power. The newly arranged comprehensive I/O ports support all given data transmissions and display outputs. It also supports up to 8k display for the finest visual details, making it more than capable of complex engineering and design projects.
MSI Stealth 15M
Another highlight among the new laptops, MSI launches the thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in the world: Stealth 15Man ultraportable laptop that is stealthy and inspired by the urban style. Weighing only 1.7kg, and with a thickness of 16.15mm, yet sleek machine still manages to show off powerful computational ability. Its the worlds first gaming laptop powered by 11th Gen Intel H series processors up to 5 GHz, together with GeForce RTX 30 series graphics. The MSI Stealth 15 allows gamers and young professionals to speed through games and daily tasks with efficiency.
MSI GF75 and GF65 Thin Series
For gamers and those looking for mainstream options, the thin and light GF75 & 65 Thin series is their best companion, which is the exemplar of what an accessible sleek gaming laptop can provide. The GF Thin series offers powerful hardware up to Intel Core i7 Processors and GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics, while the 144Hz IPS-level and thin-bezel display provide unprecedented speed and visual clarity.
MSI Creator 15
Last but not least, dont forget, MSI is also made for creators. MSI Creator 15 is an excellent all-around laptop, purposely built for the most demanding creations. The MSI Creator 15 is guaranteed to provide the most true-to-life visual experience. It features an individually calibrated 4K True Pixel panel verified by Calman and a 100% AdobeRGB colour gamut. Accelerated by RTX 30 graphics, the Creator 15 can considerably speed up the video and 3D animation rendering times. Additionally, the new touchscreen display provides easier navigation and an increase in productivity. The 99.9Wh battery capacity and lightweight design provide mobility for remote studios.
