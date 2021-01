MSI Reveals Latest Gaming Laptops at MSIology Launch Event

MSI GE Raider Series: MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat

MSI GS66 Stealth

MSI GP66 and GP76 Leopard

MSI Stealth 15M

MSI GF75 and GF65 Thin Series

MSI Creator 15

Learn more about the MSI MSIology Virtual Event here The untold story and divine beasts are now engraved on the chassis of the GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, which symbolizes the infinite power! Like the legendary series of the GE76 and GE66 Raider, the GE series not only has a flashy design with MSI Mystic Light , it also has the best performance you can obtain from a gaming laptop. It is equipped with up to the latestand introduces the latest, which is the first in the industry, to help laptops take advantage of the additional connectivity. To assure the gaming passion won’t overheat, the GE Series gaming laptops are also outfitted with, consisting of 6 heat pipes with 2 fans, driving more airflow to quickly cool the laptop down.MSI will also be releasing the similarly specced GE76 and GE66 Raider models with GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics.With its unique low-profile design, the MSI GS66 Stealth is the perfect camouflage for business professionals who want to conceal their inner gamer. Its "Sharper in Core black" premium design has won awards, such as the IF Design Award and Red dot winner of 2020. Outfitted with the latest GeForce RTX 30 series, the graphic’s DLSS AI rendering technology enables gamers to play at a stunning 4K, ray tracing and a boost over 60 FPS for the most realistic gaming vibes. GS66 also reveals the true computing powered by Intel's latest processor up to 8 cores for better performance.In addition, MSI GS66 Stealth comes with the Cooler Boost Trinity+ system with the world’s thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edged blades, extremely smooth 300Hz IPS-level display, and another world’s champion title: “99.9Whr highest-capacity battery in laptop”. GS66 also supports True Colour 3.0 and the best surround viewing mode with a 1+2 Matrix Display.MSI presents the all-new MSI GP66 Leopard and MSI GP76 Leopard. It’s built for everyday work and heavy demanding jobs of engineers. The new chassis showcases the finesse and understatement; however, the GP Leopard series is even stronger than ever. The GP66 & GP76 Leopard is equipped with up to GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and the latest Intel Core i7 Processors to reveal the true computing and rendering power. The newly arranged comprehensive I/O ports support all given data transmissions and display outputs. It also supports up to 8k display for the finest visual details, making it more than capable of complex engineering and design projects.Another highlight among the new laptops, MSI launches the thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in the world: Stealth 15M—an ultraportable laptop that is stealthy and inspired by the urban style. Weighing only 1.7kg, and with a thickness of 16.15mm, yet sleek machine still manages to show off powerful computational ability. It’s the world’s first gaming laptop powered by 11th Gen Intel H series processors up to 5 GHz, together with GeForce RTX 30 series graphics. The MSI Stealth 15 allows gamers and young professionals to speed through games and daily tasks with efficiency.For gamers and those looking for mainstream options, the thin and light GF75 & 65 Thin series is their best companion, which is the exemplar of what an accessible sleek gaming laptop can provide. The GF Thin series offers powerful hardware up to Intel Core i7 Processors and GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics, while the 144Hz IPS-level and thin-bezel display provide unprecedented speed and visual clarity.Last but not least, don’t forget, MSI is also made for creators. MSI Creator 15 is an excellent all-around laptop, purposely built for the most demanding creations. The MSI Creator 15 is guaranteed to provide the most true-to-life visual experience. It features an individually calibrated 4K True Pixel panel verified by Calman and a 100% AdobeRGB colour gamut. Accelerated by RTX 30 graphics, the Creator 15 can considerably speed up the video and 3D animation rendering times. Additionally, the new touchscreen display provides easier navigation and an increase in productivity. The 99.9Wh battery capacity and lightweight design provide mobility for remote studios.The GeForce RTX-30 Series powered MSI GS66 Stealth Series and GP76 Leopard Series gaming laptops are now available for pre-Order at MSI Australia Store and MSI USA Store