MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE GODZILLA Launched in Japan

As of this writing, it is not yet known if the MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE GODZILLA Edition LHR graphics card will only be exclusively sold in Japan and if sold in a limited quantity. It sports two PCIe 8-pin power connectors like the standard MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE graphics card suggesting it might have the same specifications including Base Clocks and Boost Clocks under GAMING and SILENT modes.The MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE GODZILLA edition LHR graphics card has been listed at Amazon.co.jp for approximately $1000 USD.