MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE GODZILLA Launched in Japan
MSI partners with TOHO to present the MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE GODZILLA Edition LHR graphics card. The MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE GODZILLA features a metallic red shroud colour but uses the same cooler design as the standard RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE LHR graphics card. The limited-edition graphics card sports aesthetics inspired by GODZILLA including a silhouette of the behemoth monster on the backplate. Specifications of the MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE GODZILLA edition are yet to be known.
As of this writing, it is not yet known if the MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE GODZILLA Edition LHR graphics card will only be exclusively sold in Japan and if sold in a limited quantity. It sports two PCIe 8-pin power connectors like the standard MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE graphics card suggesting it might have the same specifications including Base Clocks and Boost Clocks under GAMING and SILENT modes.
The MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE GODZILLA edition LHR graphics card has been listed at Amazon.co.jp for approximately $1000 USD.
Comments
Recent Stories
« COLORFUL X15-AT Gaming Laptop with GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Launched · MSI RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE GODZILLA Launched in Japan · GIGABYTE Introduces VISION 10G LAN Card »